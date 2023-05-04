RED BOILING SPRINGS — The Macon County High School baseball team erupted for seven runs in both the first and third innings in last Friday afternoon’s 16-0, five-inning victory at Red Boiling Springs.
The two teams played on April 13 in Lafayette, with the Tigers capturing a 13-3, five-inning victory.
On Friday, Macon County sophomore Jay Wilson and freshman Gage Jones combined on a no-hitter. Wilson struck out three hitters over three innings of work, and Jones issued one base on balls in his two innings on the mound.
The Tigers compiled 18 hits, only two of which went for extra bases.
Freshman Hayden Dean had two hits, scored two runs and drove in a run.
Classmate Marcus Jones also had two hits and drove in a run.
Junior Tyler Gregory scored two runs, and freshman Matthew Wheeley drove in two runs.
Nine different Macon County players had hits.
Macon County improved to 13-9.
