The Macon County High School Tigers are carving through their schedule with wins, and head coach Kyle Shoulders wants this team to continuing building on that start.
“We want to set our own legacy,” he said after Friday’s 42-15 homecoming win over the Portland Panthers.
The Tigers are now 6-0, the first Macon team to reach that perch since the 1973 team, which finished 10-0 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
The Tigers got started early offensively. After a three-and-out by the Panthers, Macon got a 71-yard TD pass play from quarterback Kyle Shockley to Braylon Flowers for a 7-0 lead.
After the defense forced another three and out, the Panther punt is partially blocked by Shockley. The Panthers get a good roll after the block, setting the Tigers up 1st and 10 at their own 37 yard line.
On three consecutive carries, Tiger sophomore Gabe Borders picks up all 63 yards capped off by a 57 yard touchdown run on third down. Bryson Higgins boots the PAT through to extend the lead even further to 14-0 with 3:41 left in the first.
Portland then takes over possession, however on their second play of the drive, Flowers comes up with an interception to regain possession for the Tigers at their own 39 yard line.
The Tiger offense continues rolling on this drive. The fourth play of the drive, Shockley hands the ball off to sophomore Luke Gammon, who sets his feet and throws a strike to Borders. After the catch, Borders dances his way across the field going around countless defenders and outrunning the last one to the corner of the end zone, scoring again this time from 53 yards out. Higgins remains perfect, increasing the Tiger lead to 21-0 with 1:25 left in the first quarter.
A couple big plays from the Panthers gets the ball rolling and after an 8 play, 77 yard drive, Braylon Dowlen’s 2 yard run caps off their drive. Panther kicker Nikolas Averitt hit the PAT to close the narrow the Tiger lead to 21-7 with 11:05 remaining in the second quarter.
After the kickoff, the Tigers take back over at their own 28 yard line. On the second play of the drive, the Tigers cough the ball up during the handoff and Portland jumps on it, recovering the fumble at the Tiger 34 yard line.
After four plays, the Panthers were only able to pick up 8 yards, turning the ball over on downs giving the Tigers the ball back at their own 27 yard line. On the first play of the drive, Shockley finds Flowers for 11 yards, followed by an 18 yard run by Tiger junior Braden Warren. On the next play, Shockley runs for 40 more getting the Tigers down inside the 5 yard line. Two plays later, Tiger fullback Tyler Gregory pushes his way across the goal line for the 4-yard score. Higgins’ PAT extends the Tigers lead to 28-7 with 7:54 remaining in the first half.
After the kickoff, the Panthers take over from their own 34 yard line. The Panthers put together a good drive, beating their way down the field all the way to the Tiger 20 yard line. After 3 straight incomplete passes, Panther quarterback Cullen Box’s pass ends up in the hands of Tiger linebacker Joeseph Scott, giving the Tigers possession at their own 13 yard line.
After one first down, the Panther defense forces the Tigers to a third and long situation. Facing third and 15 from their own 23 yard line, Shockley hits Borders over the top and he outruns his man to the end zone scoring the Tigers fifth touchdown of the half from 77 yards out. Higgins’ PAT, once again, goes through the center of the uprights making it 35-7 with 1:54 remaining until halftime.
After the kickoff, the Panthers take over first and 10 from their own 35 yard line. On the fourth play of the drive, Box looks deep for Panther senior Freddy Paxton but Borders brings it down, regaining possession for the Tigers. After a Tiger penalty during the return, they take over from their own 31 yard line. Shockley looks for Warren on first down but the pass is incomplete and Shoulders decides to take a knee and let the first half clock run out.
The Tigers start the second half with possession at their own 34 yard line. On back-to-back plays, senior fullback Nate Green picks up a combined 37 yards getting the drive going. Five short plays later, Borders finds the pay dirt again this time from 17 yards out.
With the mercy rule in effect, the Tiger defense forces another three-and-out before subbing the young guys in. After the punt, Gammon leads his offense onto the field starting from the Panther 46 yard line. A slough of Tiger penalties puts them way behind the chains, but a 29 yard carry from running back Trey McClain keeps the Tiger drive alive. However, another penalty stalls their drive. During the punt, the Panther defense breaks through to block it. With the ball bouncing around, the Panthers pick it up and take off, but a few steps into his trip down the field, the ball is coughed up and recovered by senior punter Taylor Hobbs, so the Tigers regain possession. Three plays later, the Tigers fumble again. This time it is recovered by the Panthers.
With 47 seconds left in the contest, Panther running back Seth Hackney gets around the edge and scores from 38 yards out. Keilen Dalton scores the two-point conversion for the Panthers making your score 42-15. The Tigers take over and kneel down the end the ballgame.
“These kids have proved a lot of people wrong, but just like a loss, we have to flush it and get ready for next week,” Shoulders said.
The Tigers host region foe and rival Upperman on Friday night in an important game for seeding in the playoffs.
