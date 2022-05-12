The Macon County High School baseball squad ended the regular season by posting convincing victories over Red Boiling Springs and Jackson County on May 2.
The Tigers rolled to an 11-3 win at RBS earlier that afternoon.
Macon County claimed an 11-1 win when the two teams played in Lafayette on April 22.
Senior Dawson Shrum picked up the win, allowing one hit while striking out one in his scoreless inning of work.
Junior Ely Malo was credited with a save, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits. The right-hander walked one and struck out five.
Seniors Thomas Herbert, Noah Hix and Oakley Stinson all tossed a scoreless inning, combining to allow three hits while striking out six.
Tiger freshman Jay Wilson provided two hits — including a double — scored three runs and drove in a run.
Seniors Sam Adams and Bradyee Brooks scored two runs in each, and Malo drove in three runs. Freshman teammate Hayes Polston drove in two runs.
In addition to Wilson’s two hits, Brooks, Malo, Herbert, junior Landon Warner and sophomore Tyler Gregory all had one hit.
Later that evening, Macon County captured a 17-7, six-inning victory over visiting Jackson County.
The Tigers claimed an 11-3 win at Jackson County on March 25.
Freshman Braylon Flowers was the winning pitcher in the rematch despite allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits over his two innings of work. He walked one and struck out two.
Junior Nate Green tossed a scoreless inning, walking one while striking out one.
In three innings of work, sophomore Braxton Lloyd allowed three earned runs on four hits. The right-hander walked two and struck out five.
Macon County scored in five of its six turns at-bat, producing four runs in the first inning, four in the fifth and six in the sixth.
Shrum homered and scored two runs.
Stinson erupted for five hits and scored four runs.
Flowers, Hix and Malo all had three hits, with both Malo and Flowers doubling twice, and Green and sophomore Jordan Rogers produced two hits each.
Both Flowers and Green crossed the plate three times, and Hix also scored twice.
Malo and Rogers drove in three runs each, and Green, Hix and freshman Soup Woodard all drove in two runs.
The Tigers improved to 12-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.