SMITHVILLE — The visiting Macon County Junior High football team limited DeKalb Middle School to one first down last Thursday evening en route to a 40-0 rout of the Saints at DeKalb County High School’s Dr. John L. Vanhooser Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers won their 12th consecutive game, improving to 2-0 after opening the season with a 20-18 win at White County one week earlier.
“We’re still trying to figure out what we are good at, offensively and defensively,” Macon County head coach Coty Jett. “We are slowly getting to that point.
“Our guys were flying to the football play after play. We were rotating in a lot guys. Everybody stepped up and did their job. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
After not scoring on their opening possession, the Tigers reached the end zone on five of their final six series and also scored thanks to a turnover.
The Saints were limited to 34 total yards.
“We didn’t give up any big plays,” Jett said. “I felt like we were swarming to the football. I think we have guys finally understanding their roles defensively.”
On its second possession, Macon County covered 48 yards to the end zone in five plays, capped by Eli Warren’s 28-yard touchdown run.
Quarterback Matthew Wheeley completed the ensuing two-point conversion to Tre McClain, who dove across the goalline.
Dawson Whittemore recovered a fourth-down fumble — which came on an option pitch — less than three minutes later, regaining possession at the Saints’ 31 yard line.
Tanner Gilmore capped the ensuing six-play drive with a 4-yard touchdown dash.
Wheeley’s successful conversion pass to John Paul Harris created a 16-0 score with 31.8 seconds remaining in the first half.
On the next play from scrimmage, Chayse Bartley intercepted a pass and returned it 46 yards for a touchdown, creating a 22-point margin at halftime.
“That was huge going into halftime,” Jett said. “We weren’t thinking about getting the football back at that moment. We thought they would just run it, but when they came back in that different formation, we knew something was coming.
“We thought they were going to throw a wheel route, and they tried. Bartley was just sitting on it and made a good play.”
On the third play of the second half, Warren broke free again for a 39-yard touchdown run.
The conversion pass was unsuccessful for the second consecutive time, leaving the score at 28-0.
Warren gained a team-best 95 yards on eight carries.
DeKalb picked up its only first down on its first possession of the second half but turned the football over on downs four plays later.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Anthony Johnson broke free for a 38-yard run, getting tackled at the 1 yard line.
Brennan Flowers ran into the end zone on the next play.
Then, on the first play of Macon County’s final possession, Hunter Presley swept around the right end and sped up the sideline, eluding a potential tackler at the Saint 17 yard line during a 73-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring.
The Tigers compiled 248 total yards.
“At the end, our guys stepped up and played well,” Jett said. “They showed us they may be one of those (key) guys in the future.”
Macon County hosts Prescott South on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.