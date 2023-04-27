The Macon County High School baseball team split a home-and-home series with Stone Memorial last week, beginning with a 5-4, road victory on April 17.
The Tigers trailed 4-3 before adding single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Macon County High School baseball team split a home-and-home series with Stone Memorial last week, beginning with a 5-4, road victory on April 17.
The Tigers trailed 4-3 before adding single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Junior Jacob Hunt was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits over 6 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out eight.
Sophomore Landon Conner came on to record the final two outs — via a flyout and groundout — to earn a save.
Sophomore Braylon Flowers had three hits, stole a base, scored a run and drove in a run.
Freshman Hayden Dean had two hits (including a double) and drove in a run, and junior Braxton Lloyd provided one hit, drew two walks and scored two runs.
Macon County was hindered by five errors.
The Tigers scored two runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings.
The visitors produced single runs in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings.
Flowers pitched the first five innings, with freshman Matthew Wheeley and Conner coming on in relief. Flowers allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits, walked two and struck out seven.
Wheeley provided two hits, scored two runs and drove in a run, while sophomore Hayes Polston singled, doubled and scored a run.
Junior Jordan Rogers doubled and drove in two runs.
The Tigers fell to 6-6 in District 7-3A play.
The Tigers scored in the first inning when Polston drove in Dean.
Dean had both Macon County hits.
The Owls scored single runs in the first and second innings, added two in the third and erupted for six in the sixth.
Lloyd pitched the first five innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits. He struck out seven hitters.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.