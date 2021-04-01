JAMESTOWN — The Macon County High School baseball squad earned a series split with York Institute thanks to a 14-10 win on the Dragons’ home field on March 23.
The Tigers took advantage of 20 base on balls and four hit batsmen.
Macon County scored in six different innings, producing multiple runs in four of those frames.
Tiger starting pitcher Jordon Steen pitched the first three innings, allowing three unearned runs on one hit. The senior right-hander issued five base on balls and struck out two hitters.
Layne Wix tossed 2 and 1/3 innings of relief, and freshman Braxton Lloyd earned a save by pitching the final 1 2/3 innings. Lloyd allowed an earned run on two hits and struck out one.
Lloyd entered the game after Nic Smith — a University of Missouri commitment — doubled in two runs in York Institute’s three-run sixth, pulling his squad to within two runs (11-9).
Lloyd escaped the inning without further damage, and after his squad added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh, the right-hander allowed a run in the bottom of the seventh before ending the contest.
Macon County sophomore leadoff hitter Ely Malo reached on a first-inning error and scored when senior Isaac Meador grounded out.
Junior Landon Colter was hit by a pitch in the second inning, and classmate Dawson Shrum singled. Both runners scored on passed balls.
Shrum and junior Noah Hix drew two-out walks in the three-run third inning, and senior Ty Lowhorn reached on a passed ball-third strike. Sophomore Nate Green and Malo drew bases-loaded walks to force in runs, and Lowhorn scored thanks to a wild pitch for a 6-1 lead.
Macon County senior Hayden Blankenship reached on a fourth-inning error and scored on a wild pitch, and the Tigers sent 10 batters to the plate in the fifth.
Five consecutive walks were issued to Malo, Meador, Oakley Stinson, Blankenship and Colter, and Malo, Meador, Stinson and pinch runner Thomas Herbert scored.
Lowhorn was hit by a two-out pitch, forcing in one of those runs.
That gave Macon County an 11-3 lead.
After the Dragons pulled to within two runs, Green reached on an error in the seventh. Malo was hit by a pitch, and Meador walked. All three scored, with Stinson providing a run-scoring sacrifice fly.
Meador reached base five times, via four walks and a double, and scored two runs.
Malo drew three walks, was hit by a pitch and crossed the plate three times, and Colter also reached four times, walking twice and being hit by a pitch twice.
