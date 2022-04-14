Macon County High sophomore Jacob Hunt picked up his second consecutive complete-game victory April 4, propelling the Tigers to a 3-1 victory over visiting Livingston Academy.
One week earlier, the left-hander tossed a complete-game, five-hitter as the Tigers captured a 2-1 victory over visiting DeKalb County.
Against the Wildcats, Hunt (4-0) allowed an earned run on seven hits, walked one and struck out six.
He lowered his earned-run average to 0.81.
His teammates gave him all of the run support he would need in the bottom of the first as junior Nate Green singled, stole second and scored when senior Oakley Stinson doubled.
Senior Thomas Herbert followed with a single to drive in Stinson for a 2-0 lead.
Livingston Academy responded by producing a run in the top of the second before Hunt tossed five consecutive scoreless endings to close the contest.
Macon County freshman Braylon Flowers singled and scored on Herbert’s single in the fifth.
The Tigers finished with six hits. Senior Noah Hix also singled.
The two teams played in Livingston last Thursday, with the Wildcats claiming a 7-3 victory.
Livingston Academy erupted for four runs in the first inning and added two more in the third.
Green pitched two-plus innings and allowed five earned runs on four hits. The left-hander walked two.
Sophomore Hunter Patterson pitched the final four frames. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits. The right-hander walked two and struck out four.
Macon County — which had just five hits — scored all three of its runs in the fifth.
Both Colter and Hix had two hits and scored a run, while Green provided the other hit.
Freshman Soup Woodard also crossed the plate for the Tigers.
Macon County fell to 7-7 overall and to 5-3 in District 7-3A.
