The Macon County Junior High football squad qualified for the Middle Tennessee Middle School Football Conference (MTMSFC) playoffs for the third consecutive season thanks to last Thursday evening’s 36-28 victory over visiting Smith County Middle School in a game played at Pat Parker Memorial Field.
With the win, the Tigers (5-1) will finish as one of the top two teams in the MTMSFC West Division and were facing Upperman on Tuesday with an opportunity to win the division.
“We went into the game with three goals,” Macon County head coach Coty Jett said. “The first goal was to force them to punt the ball, and we wanted to prevent them from scoring twice.
“Offensively, we wanted to not turn the ball over, limit (No.) 8 (quarterback Kaden Powell) from running, and we wanted to control the clock, get 4 or 5 yards a pop and keep it away from them. We did all three.”
The Owls’ first possession consisted of just three plays before they punted.
The Tigers mounted an 83-yard scoring drive on their opening possession, capped by Eli Warren’s 50-yard touchdown run on a toss sweep.
Warren followed with a successful two-point conversion run.
Then, on a fourth-down play on Smith County’s ensuing possession, Dalton Holland had a Smith County ballcarrier in his grasp when Dawson Whittemore came in to assist with the tackle, causing a fumble. Cooper Carlisle picked up the fumble and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown.
Warren’s second consecutive touchdown run extended the lead to 16-0.
“As we got that scoop and score, I think we settled down,” Jett said.
However, the two teams traded touchdowns the rest of the way.
The Owls scored on the ensuing possession when Riley Martin was on the receiving end of a 45-yard touchdown pass from Powell.
Powell followed with the successful conversion run.
Macon County responded with a 52-yard scoring march, aided by a 30-yard pass from Matthew Wheeley to Tre McClain on a third-and-12 play.
Chayse Bartley capped the drive with a 21-yard touchdown run, but the conversion run failed.
Smith County answered back with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Powell to Cole Hackett.
The ensuing conversion pass failed, leaving the score at 22-14 late in the first half.
The Tigers opened the second half with a 60-yard scoring drive, capped by Wheeley’s 3-yard sneak into the end zone, but the conversion attempt was unsuccessful.
The Owls’ opening possession of the second half covered 50 yards and ended with Martin’s 21-yard touchdown reception from Powell.
A fumbled snap on the conversion attempt left the score at 28-20.
Macon County had another short scoring drive, with Warren’s 5-yard touchdown run concluding the 45-yard march. Warren’s successful conversion run extended the lead back to 16 points.
Smith County answered once again, driving 77 yards to the end zone.
Powell capped the march with a 19-yard touchdown run and added the successful conversion run, pulling his squad to within eight points (36-28) with less than three minutes remaining.
However, the Tigers fell on the ensuing short kickoff, and Warren had first-down carries of 13 and 10 yards to help his squad run out the clock.
Warren finished with 202 yards on 28 carries.
Macon County compiled 283 total yards, compared to 242 for the Owls.
“I was proud of the my guys,” Jett said. “They all battled. They all played hard.
“A lot of guys saw what we lost from last year and wrote us off. Smith County was the favorite and had 8 (Powell) coming back. We heard it and kept up with that bulletin-board material. Our guys came out and proved that it wasn’t about one player. It was about who was the best team. I’m happy they got the reward.”
With a win against Upperman on Tuesday, the Tigers would host Avery Trace in the conference semifinals on Saturday, while a loss would force Macon County to travel to Jamestown on Saturday to face Fentress County.
