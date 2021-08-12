SPARTA — The Macon County Junior High football team opened its season by rallying for a 20-18 victory over White County Middle School last Thursday evening at White County High School.
The Tigers — who are coming off an unbeaten campaign — won their 11th consecutive game.
“They had all the momentum going into the fourth quarter,” Macon County head coach Coty Jett said. “We always try to keep preaching to our guys that we control ourselves and what we do. We are not worried about everybody else.
“The guys didn’t panic. They rallied. We did a lot of great things, but we obviously have a lot to work on. White County will be one of the best three or four teams we’ll play this year. We’ll take that win all day. It’s good for the kids.”
The Warriors struck first with a 30-yard touchdown pass on their opening possession.
After two teams traded turnovers on downs early on, the Tigers mounted a 60-yard scoring drive on their second possession.
Carries by Eli Warren and Tre McClain set up quarterback Matthew Wheeley’s 4-yard touchdown plunge.
Following an offsides penalty on the two-point conversion attempt, Wheeley reached the end zone on a quarterback sneak to take an 8-6 lead.
The score remained that way until halftime.
Following an onside kick to start the second, Macon County’s Chayse Bartley ripped off a 38-yard run, setting up Warren’s 10-yard touchdown run.
The conversion pass was unsuccessful, leaving the score at 14-6.
However, White County responded with a 56-yard touchdown run on its next play from scrimmage.
Then, the Tigers drove to the Warrior 25 yard line before turning the football over on downs, and the Warriors struck again on their first play, ripping off a 70-yard touchdown run to take an 18-14 lead late in the third quarter.
White County was unsuccessful on all three of its conversion attempts.
With Warren temporarily out of the game on the next series due to leg cramps, seventh-grade fullback Bradyn Hasse had carries of 13 and 8 yards on the 56-yard drive before producing a 26-yard touchdown run that proved to be the difference.
The conversion pass was unsuccessful.
“We went with Hasse, and he took over,” Jett said.
Macon County forced a three-and-out series on the Warriors’ next possession, and Warren had carries of 25 and 50 yards to move the football to the White County 9 yard line.
Hasse’s 9-yard touchdown run and Bartley’s 14-yard touchdown dash were negated due to penalties, and the Tigers turned the football over moments later due to a fumbled snap.
The Warriors moved the football 40 yards on their final possession before it ended with a turnover on downs.
Warren had a 13-yard carry on the game’s final possession before Macon County took a knee to run out the clock.
White County finished with 239 total yards, while the Tigers compiled 324 total yards, 316 of which was rushing yardage.
Warren gained 143 yards on 10 carries, while Bartley had five carries for 66 yards.
Haase led the team with 6.5 tackles, with Tanner Gilmore producing 4 and Warren finishing with 3.5.
Macon County travels to Smithville on Thursday evening for a contest against DeKalb Middle School that will be played at DeKalb County High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.