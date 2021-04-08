WESTMORELAND — The Macon County High School baseball squad dropped each of its four contests in the Eagle Invitational, which was held late last week at Westmoreland High School.
The Tigers opened play with Thursday evening’s 4-3, 10-inning loss to Christian Community School.
The two teams combined for five runs in the sixth inning, but neither team scored again until the bottom of the 10th.
Each of the extra innings began with a baserunner at second base.
The first hitter in the bottom of the 10th bunted, and a throwing error on the play allowed the winning run to score from second base.
Macon County starting pitcher Dawson Shrum allowed just two baserunners over the first five innings before finding difficulty in the sixth.
Three hits, a walk and an error allowed Christian Community to score three runs to take a 3-1 lead.
In 5 and 2/3 innings of work, Shrum allowed four hits, issued one base on balls and struck out three batters.
Tiger sophomore Nate Green came on in relief of Shrum and tossed the final 3 1/3 innings, walking two while striking out two.
Macon County senior Isaac Meador drew a second-inning walk, stole second base and scored when junior teammate Oakley Stinson reached on an error.
Then, Tiger junior Landon Colter was hit by a sixth-inning pitch, and Shrum drew a walk. The baserunners advanced thanks to Thomas Herbert’s sacrifice bunt and scored when senior Ty Lowhorn came through with a two-out, two-run single.
Macon County managed just four hits, with Lowhorn, Meador, Shrum and sophomore Ely Malo all producing one.
The Tigers suffered an 11-9, five-inning loss to Trousdale County on Friday evening.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 10-1 lead, scoring six runs in the second and four in the third.
Trousdale County was aided by a total of four errors, two walks and two hit batsmen during the second and third-inning outbursts.
Macon County produced four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to pull to within a run before the Yellow Jackets added one in the bottom of the fifth.
Colter walked and scored in the first inning.
Two walks and two hit batsmen allowed Herbert, Lowhorn, Meador and Layne Wix to score in the fourth inning, and two errors and two walks helped Herbert, Meador, Stinson and Wix to cross the plate in the fifth.
However, the Tigers left the bases loaded as the threat ended when Wix grounded out.
The game ended after five innings of play due to the two-hour time limit having expired.
Stinson had two of Macon County’s four hits, and Herbert, Meador and Wix all scored twice.
Hix came on in relief of freshman starting pitcher Braxton Lloyd, who allowed 10 runs (three earned) on six hits in two innings of work. Lloyd walked two and struck out five.
In 2 1/3 innings of work, Hix allowed an unearned run on one hit, walked one and struck out five.
Later on Friday evening, the Tigers suffered a 5-2 loss to Westmoreland.
The Eagles scored three runs in the first inning and two in the second, producing three hits in each frame and aided by three first-inning walks.
Colter and Hix scored in the top of the third to conclude the scoring.
Meador had two of his squad’s four hits, and both Colter and Lloyd provided one.
Steen pitched the first three innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits. He walked two and struck out three.
Herbert tossed the final 2 1/3 scoreless innings before the time expired, allowing two hits. He walked two and struck out two.
