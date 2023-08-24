WESTMORELAND — The Macon County High School football team never trailed and pulled away late for a 33-13 at neighboring rival Westmoreland in Saturday evening’s season opener.
As the Eagles launched their first offensive drive of the game, a perfectly-timed tackle led to a fumble that sent the football rolling towards the waiting arms of senior linebacker Bradon Warren, providing an early boost of momentum for the Tigers.
The Tigers wasted no time in showcasing their offensive prowess as junior quarterback Luke Gammon connected with junior Braylon Flowers for a 33-yard gain.
Two plays later, Macon County junior Gabe Borders had a 7-yard touchdown run negated by a penalty.
However, the Tigers were undettered as senior running back Tyler Gregory had a 7-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.
Sophomore placekicker Eli Gammon capped the scoring.
Throughout the game, yellow flags flew on to the field with disconcerting frequency, disrupting the flow of the game and occasionally negating sizable games. This was especially clear in the second quarter.
The two teams combined for 23 penalties, with Macon County being flagged 13 times for 119 yards.
The penalty issue was especially pronounced on the Tigers’ third possession, with Macon County committing four infractions that lost the Tigers 28 yards on the drive. These penalties led to the Tigers going for it on a fourth-and-7 situation, where a mishandled snap led to a turnover on downs.
On its third possession of the first half, Westmoreland reached the Macon County 8 yard line before a fumble was recovered by Tiger junior defensive back Ty Young.
The contest remained 7-0 at halftime.
Penalties were also significant in the third quarter. Holding and illegal procedure penalties were issued on both sides, leading to frustration amongst players, coaches, and fans alike
On Macon County’s second possession of the second half, the Tigers mounted a 13-play, 88-yard scoring drive.
On fourth-and-7 at the Eagle 22 yard line, Luke Gammon passed to Borders for a 12-yard gain and a first down. On the next play, Gregory marched into the Eagles end zone, with sophomore Eli Gammon’s point-after touchdown kick creating a 14-0 margin.
However, in a moment that ignited the Eagles crowd with excitement, Westmoreland executed a flea flicker as Jacob Richardson’s pass to junior Cooper White deflected off of the fingertips of Tiger sophomore defensive back Tre McClain and into White’s hands for the score. A mishandled snap on the ensuing PAT kept the margin at 14-6 with 9:46 remaining in the contest.
However, Macon County seized the momentum again moments later as Borders returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, quickly extending the lead back to two touchdowns (21-6).
Borders interecepted a pass on the Eagles’ next possession and returned it to the Westmoreland 35 yard line.
That set up Gregory’s third touchdown run — a 14-yarder — five plays later.
Gregory rushed for a game-high 128 yards on 13 carries.
The Eagles responded quickly with a five-play, 65-yard scoring drive that was capped by Richardson’s 2-yard sneak into the end zone.
Senior Peyton Dickens made the ensuing PAT to pull Westmoreland to within 14 points (27-13) with 5:29 remaining.
However, the Tigers sealed the win after sophomore Matthew Wheeley recovered the ensuing onside kick. Macon County covered 52 yards to the end zone in just three plays, with senior Bradon Warren’s 13-yard gain followed by Gregory’s 27-yard dash.
Borders capped the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown runw ith 4:37 remaining.
Warren rushed for 84 yards on 10 carries.
Gammon completed 7 of 10 passes for 133 passing. Borders was the leading receiver, finishing with six receptions for 57 yards.
“We’ve got a lot of playmakers on offense,” Macon County head coach Kyle Shoulders said. “We can spread the wealth around, and I think that will be our focus going forward.”
It was the fourth consecutive win for the Tiger program over Westmoreland.
Macon County will have its home opener on Friday evening, entertaining another neighboring rival as Trosudale County visits. Kickoff will be at 8 p.m., an hour later than normal due to expected high temperatures on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets opened their season with a 9-0 victory at Livingston Academy on Friday evening.
Trousdale County has 59 of the 80 meetings between the two teams, though the Tigers rolled to a 42-0 victory on the Yellow Jackets’ home field last season. Borders — who was a Mr. Football finalist in Class 4A a year ago — led the Tigers in that contest as he had 14 carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns, and he completed one pass for a 26-yard score.
Trousdale County had won the previous four meetings between the two programs.
