The Macon County High School baseball squad opened its season with three wins last week, two of which came in the Tigers’ district-opening series with Cumberland County.
Junior Jacob Hunt tossed a one-hitter in last Wednesday’s 4-1, road victory over the Jets.
Hunt surrendered a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, breaking up his no-hit bid. The left-hander issued one base on balls and struck out 10 hitters.
Macon County scored three runs in the first inning and added its final run in the third.
Tiger senior Ely Malo hit a two-run home run in the first, and he crossed the plate again in the third.
Sophomore teammate Braylon Flowers singled and scored, and classmate Hayes Polston singled in a run.
Fellow sophomore Soup Woodard had the fourth Macon County hit, also a single.
Tiger junior Tyler Gregory stole a base and scored a run.
A five-run second inning one day later propelled Macon County to a 5-3 victory over visiting Cumberland County.
Junior Braxton Lloyd doubled in two runs and scored a run during the second-inning outburst.
Malo and junior Jordan Rogers singled in runs during the second, and Flowers, Gregory, Polston and sophomore Landon Connor also crossed the plate in the frame.
Rogers had three of the Tigers’ five hits.
Junior Hunter Patterson was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits. The right-hander walked three and struck out six.
Flowers came on in relief and picked up a three-inning save. Flowers didn’t allow a hit, walked one and struck out four.
Macon County opened the season with a 12-2, five-inning victory over visiting Jackson County on March 13.
The Tigers scored multiple runs in four different innings, erupting for five runs in the second.
Malo was the winning pitcher, allowing one hit over the first two innings. He walked three and struck out four.
Connor pitched the next two innings, surrendering two unearned runs in the third. He allowed one hit, walked two and struck out three.
Freshman Chase Keene allowed one hit while striking out three hitters in pitching a scoreless fifth inning.
Macon County compiled 10 hits, including four doubles.
Rogers led the Tigers offensively with three hits (including two doubles), scored two runs and drove in three.
Woodard doubled twice and drove in four runs.
Lloyd, Malo, Patterson and Rogers all crossed the plate twice.
