The Macon County High School baseball team improved to 3-1 in District 7-3A by sweeping a home-and-home series against White County on March 21 and March 22.
The Tiger pitching staff allowed just one run over the two games, beginning with a 3-1 victory on the Warriors’ home field.
Macon County sophomore left-hander Jacob Hunt scattered six hits over 5 2/3 innings, walking two while striking out five hitters.
Classmate Hunter Patterson came on to toss the final 1 1/3 innings, earning a save.
The Tigers were limited to four hits, with junior Nate Green providing two of those. Senior teammate Ely Malo singled in a run, and freshman Soup Woodard produced a run-scoring double.
Seniors Thomas Herbert and Oakley Stinson, along with sophomore Jordan Rogers, scored runs.
One day later, Stinson’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning highlighted a 4-0 win.
Green singled through the right side of the infield prior to Stinson’s blast down the leftfield line.
Macon County produced seven hits, with both Green and Herbert providing two of those. In addition to Stinson, Malo and senior Noah Hix also had hits.
Herbert and Rogers crossed the plate.
Tiger sophomore Braxton Lloyd tossed five innings of three-hit baseball, striking out six hitters.
Patterson again came on to close the game, allowing one hit while striking out three.
Lloyd and Patterson didn’t issue a walk.
Macon County suffered a 7-2 loss to visiting Portland on Thursday evening.
The contest was tied at 2 when the Panthers erupted for five runs in the sixth inning.
Two of the Tigers’ four errors aided the Portland outburst.
Malo singled during Macon County’s two-run fourth and scored on Herbert’s single. Woodard doubled to drive in Herbert.
Malo had two of his squad’s six hits. In addition to Herbert and Woodard, Green and Stinson also had hits.
Stinson pitched the first five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits. He issued five base on balls and struck out three.
Green tossed the final two frames, surrendering four hits and one walk while striking out four.
Macon County evened its overall record at 4-4 with an 11-3 win at Jackson County on Friday evening.
The Tigers scored in five of their seven turns at-bat, erupting for five runs in the fourth inning.
Malo — the starting pitcher — tossed two-plus innings, allowing three earned runs on three walks and four hits. He struck out one.
Senior classmate Dawson Shrum tossed 3 1/3 innings of two-hit baseball, though he did issue five walks while striking out one.
Flowers tossed the final 1 2/3 hitless innings, walking one while striking out two.
Macon County senior Landon Colter erupted for four hits — including three doubles — while scoring three times and driving in three.
Malo had a bases-clearing triple in the fourth.
Green provided two hits and two runs batted in, and Herbert also drove in two runs.
Stinson scored twice.
