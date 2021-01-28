MT. JULIET — The Macon County Junior High boys basketball team captured the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Area 11-AAA Tournament championship with Saturday evening’s 31-17 victory over tournament host Mt. Juliet Middle.
The two teams played in Mt. Juliet on Dec. 3, with the Tigers claiming a 48-32 win.
In the rematch, Macon County (13-3) limited the Golden Bears to just two points in the first half.
Tiger center Cason Gregory scored six points in the first quarter, and teammate Gabe Borders provided five points in the second period as Macon County led 9-2 after one period of play and 18-2 by halftime.
John Krantz scored four points in the third period, though the Tiger lead was trimmed to 11 points (24-13) entering the final period, and Gabe Borders scored six more points in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.
Mt. Juliet shot just 16% from the field, making just five field goals. The Golden Bears were 7 of 10 at the free-throw line.
Troy Majors led the Golden Bears offensively with nine points, and teammate Nick Owens scored six points.
Gabe Borders scored a game-high 12 points, and Gregory provided 10 points.
Krantz finished with six points, and Zach Borders and Brody Frye contributed two and one points, respectively.
Frye, Gregory, Gabe Borders and Zach Borders were named to the all-tournament team.
Macon County will host this week’s sectional tournament and will open play on Saturday afternoon at 4.
