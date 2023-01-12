The Macon County High School boys and girls basketball teams had a rough week. The boys lost to Upperman 37-52 on Jan. 3, lost to DeKalb County 48-69 on Friday and then lost to Gordonsville 32-58 on Saturday. The girls fared a little better. They lost to Upperman 18-50 and DeKalb, 39-54, but they beat Gordonsville 52-35. Left: Tigers freshman Dalton Hudson drives the ball upcourt on Friday against DeKalb. Below left: Tigerette sophomore Laityn Kirby dishes the ball against DeKalb.
Tough week for Tigers basketball
- Photos by Endurance Photography/For the Times
