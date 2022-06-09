The annual Macon County High School Track and Field Banquet was Sunday at the high school and awards for the season were given out.
Isaac Kirby, who won the state title in the 1600-meter this year, was named boys MVP and Best Male Distance runner, while freshman Laykin Ellis the was the girls MVP. Ellis also won the Freshman Athlete of the Year and Best Female Distance runner.
“This year, all and all, we were really successful,” coach Brandon Mahaney said. “We had a really small team. In terms of numbers, it was probably the smallest team I’ve ever had. We only had four seniors. Our team is made up primarily with freshmen and sophomores. Despite being really young, we really made a lot of noise wherever we went. We really made our impact in each event, with everybody that we had. We had a lot of athletes who did multiple events, and they made their presence known.
“We went to 10 track meets and out of those 10 meets, we finished top 5 five times, which considering the small number, that’s an impressive feat. Finished top 3 maybe twice.”
Kirby winning a state title was the apex to the season, Mahaney said, and next year the team is primed to accomplish even more.
“Laykin, she has a lot of potential, a lot of talent, you could really see a boom out of her next year,” he said. “She was sub-section runner-up. From track this season, track will really help her transition to cross country this fall.”
Sophomore Malachi Rice set a school record in the discus throw this year, and Mahaney said Rice had a major jump in his performance.
“Malachi will have a great shot at making it to state next year,” Mahaney said. “The sky’s the limit for these athletes. If you can just get them to understand their ability ... as coaches can empower them ... just buy in, we’ve just got to get them coached up.”
Aubrie Ward and Cody Cothron won the Coach’s Awards. Senior Award winners were Sam Kemp, Bryson Davenport and Madison Gonzalez.
Coby Smith was named Best Male Sprinter. Rice was named The Best Male Thrower.
The female Sprinter of the Year was Ashley Romera and Presley Sorensen was the Female Thrower of the Year.
Skylar Durham and Kayla White were the team managers.
