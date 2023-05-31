Three Macon County High School baseball players were recently named to the 7-3A All-District Team.
Junior pitcher Jacob Hunt was among the honorees. Hunt posted a 6-2 record with an 0.44 earned-run average (ERA), compiling six complete games among his 10 starts and recording two shutouts.
Over 63 innings of work, Hunt limited opposing hitters to 31 hits and allowed just four earned runs. The left-hander issued 10 base on balls and recorded 97 strikeouts.
Sophomore catcher Kaden Woodard was also recognized after finishing with a .346 batting average. Woodard led the team with 27 total hits and 10 extra-base hits (eight doubles and two triples), scored nine runs and drove in 12 runs.
The third honoree, sophomore shortstop Braylon Flowers, finished the season with a .325 batting average. He scored a team-leading 19 runs and drove in 10 runs.
Flowers also contributed on the mound, producing a 3-2 record and a 2.55 ERA. The right-hander tossed two complete games and recorded a save.
Over 33 innings (second most on the team), Flowers scattered 34 hits, walked eight hitters and struck out 35.
The Tigers concluded the season with a 17-11 record, finished fourth in District 7-3A during the regular season and placed third in the 7-3A Tournament.
Livingston Academy senior Aaron Moffitt — a Tennessee Tech University signee — was selected as the district’s most valuable player, and Upperman senior Eli Huddleston — also a Tennessee Tech signee — was selected as the district’s pitcher of the year. Huddleston was named the Class 3A Mr. Baseball award winner last week, helping the Bees finish as the 3A state runner-up after winning the 3A state title in 2022.
Stone Memorial’s Tayln Hurd was selected as the 7-3A freshman of the year, and White County’s Tyler Thompson was named the district’s coach of the year.
