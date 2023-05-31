Macon County High School Logo

Three Macon County High School baseball players were recently named to the 7-3A All-District Team.

Junior pitcher Jacob Hunt was among the honorees. Hunt posted a 6-2 record with an 0.44 earned-run average (ERA), compiling six complete games among his 10 starts and recording two shutouts.

