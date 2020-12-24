WESTMORELAND — The Red Boiling Springs Junior High girls basketball team produced just three field goals during last Thursday evening’s 30-13 loss at Westmoreland Middle.
The Lady Bulldogs were hindered by 12 turnovers in the first half, struggling to maintain possession against the Lady Eagles’ full-court pressure and also against Westmoreland’s halfcourt defensive pressure.
“We knew they were going to do that,” RBS coach Derek Meador — who was filling in for head coach Layce Colter (who was quarantined) — said. “It’s Westmoreland. They’re going to do that.
“We prepared for their press. Their press is good, but the press didn’t cause the turnovers. We were trying to think instead of just playing.”
The Lady Bulldogs didn’t score until Chloe Powell made a free throw with 18.9 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The first RBS basket came when Kianna Sampson caught a kick-out pass from De’Awndria Polk and knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:51 remaining in the half.
Lady Eagle power forward Amelia Richardson impacted the game significantly on both ends of the court, blocking multiple shots on defense and scoring in the paint on offense. Richardson scored 10 points in the second stanza.
“She’s real tough,” Meador said. “I kept stressing to De’ that she was putting on some good moves, but you’re not going to one-on-one her (Richardson) and drive in there.”
Westmoreland (9-1) lead 16-5 at halftime.
Sampson’s interior basket accounted for her squad’s lone points in the third quarter.
The Lady Eagles took a 17-point lead (24-7) into the final period.
“We didn’t execute the plays as well as I hoped we would, but they executed a lot of things with a different (coaching) voice the last two games,” Meador said. “Now, Layce will be back.
“These girls have had to make adjustments not many people have to make.”
Powell scored five of her team-high six points in the fourth quarter, and Sampson finished with five points.
Richadson poured in a game-high 18 points.
Westmoreland’s lone loss was a 37-22 setback to visiting Macon County on Nov. 9. The Lady Eagles captured a 34-31 victory at Red Boiling Springs on Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.