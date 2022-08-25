The Macon County High School Tigers hit the road Friday in week one, heading up to Cross Plains to take on the East Robertson Indians, and got stellar performances from the Borders twins (Zach and Gabe) and knocked off the Indians, 43-33.

“This is the first time I have had both of them clicking,” said Macon coach Kyle Shoulders. “Last year due to injuries, I only had a few weeks with both of them playing.”

