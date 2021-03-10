Three of the Macon County High School girls basketball seniors — Emily Ashburn, Jalynn Gregory and Abby Shoulders — have now qualified for four state tournaments.
However, the players aren’t the only individuals sitting on the Tigerette bench who have experience in Murphy Center.
“It was being in the glass house (Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center),” Macon County assistant coach Kailyn (Brooks) Thompson said. “You’re in the glass house.
“Our sophomore year (in 2011), Red Boiling Springs made the state as well. It was all red in there, and then, we played right after them. So, it was all blue in there. The entire county was there. The environment was memorable.”
Current Macon County head coach Larry White coached RBS in 2011, which was Thompson’s sophomore season at Macon County. The Tigerettes finished as the state runner-up in 2011 and then were the state runner-up again in 2013, when Thompson was a senior along with Terra Pryor (who is also currently a Macon County assistant coach).
“For me, I feel like we were the underdog (in 2013),” Pryor said. “That junior year, we were the power team. We were stacked (losing 59-56 at Waverly in a Class AA sectional game in 2012).
“But we were terrible that summer (prior to the 2013 state tournament). Everybody expected us to be the underdog. Then, before we knew it, we were playing in the state championship game and were not expected to be there.”
Pryor and Thompson were seniors in 2013 along with fellow starter — point guard Kelsey Gregory — and Whitney Wilburn.
“I would go back in a heartbeat,” Gregory said.
Pryor added, “I would go back in a heartbeat too.”
Those seniors took the Tigerette program to new heights, falling to McMinn Central in the 2011 final and suffering a last-second loss to Christ Presbyterian Academy in the 2013 state championship game.
“Take in every moment of it,” Kelsey Gregory said of her advice to the current Macon County players. “Look up and see how many people from the small town of Lafayette that are supporting you. Enjoy it with your teammates. You’ll never have a group of girls that care about you like your teammates.”
Pryor feels that the state-level success came about as a result of not getting too caught up in the environment of playing on a big stage.
“We just played ball,” Pryor said. “We just did what we always did.”
Kelsey Gregory also points to that as a key to success.
“You have to trust your training,” Kelsey Gregory said. “You have to block out everything and trust yourself and your teammates and your training.”
Thompson added, “Just do what you’ve done. You’ve been there. Don’t do anything different.”
What Macon County has done this season is win four consecuctive games and nine of its last 10 contests, capturing its third consecuctive Region 4-AA title in the process.
“It’s amazing,” Jalynn Gregory — who is also a point guard and the cousin of Kelsey Gregory — said. “I love it there. I love playing in that gym. I love everything about it. It’s just amazing.”
Gregory has led the way. The MTSU signee and Class AA Miss Basketball finalist is averaging 20.7 points per game and has made 91 3-pointers.
Gregory has helped the program reach the 2018 state title game and to semifinal appearances the past two seasons.
Of Saturday’s Division-I sectional winners, Clarkrange, Gibson County, Lebanon, Loretto, Macon County and Westview are back at the state tournament in their respective classifications after the COVID-19 pandemic ended their seasons in the semifinals a year ago.
“This means so much to us,” Jalynn Gregory said. “That’s been our goal from the beginning.
“Last year, we had such a good chance (to win a state title), and it got cut short. We’ve been there so many times, but the one goal we want is unfinished.”
White added, “We’ve gotten kind of greedy now. We don’t want to just get there. These seniors will tell you … we don’t want to just get there. We want that gold ball.”
Four Tigerettes graduated from last season’s squad, including Class AA Miss Basketball Keeley Carter.
“We had a lot of doubters,” White said. “Everybody thought we lost too many people. We started out good (winning their first nine games).
“We have done a good job of getting the max out of our team. We’ve been good enough defensively. Offensively, we cause people problems when you can shoot the three and attack the basket.”
Shooting the 3-pointer is a greater challenge in Murphy Center due the depth-perception difference due to playing in an arena with no walls behind the basket, with wall backdrops being customary in high-school gymnasiums.
“A lot of people have a problem with the depth perception on the perimeter,” White said. “We need to just get in there and be ourselves and just shoot it like normal. Us getting started and shooting the ball real well and handling the moment will be key, and I think our experience will allow us to do that.”
Macon County opens play against Covington on Thursday morning at 10.
“We’ve played them at camp, almost every year,” White said. “They are usually post-oriented. They have an excellent guard (senior Kalynn Howard), and they have an good post player (6-foot senior Felia Fayne) too.”
Covington is in the state tournament for the fifth time, having won one game over its previous four trips to Murfreesboro, and the Lady Chargers (25-5) are currently riding an 11-game winning streak.
Howard is avearging a team-leading 14.9 points and 1.9 assists per game, while Fayne averages 14.1 points and 5 rebounds per contest.
Covington and Macon County played in their state opener in 2019, with the Tigerettes claiming a 56-38 win. Fayne and Howard combined for 33 of those points.
“I remember that when we played them the first time that they have a little guard ... I think her name was Kalynn,” Jalynn Gregory said. “It’s one of those to where we are just going to study film, figure out what we need to do and then go out and do it.”
The top two teams in the Associated Press Statewide Girls Basketball Rankings in AA — Jackson South Side and Upperman — did not reach the state. Six of the 10 ranked teams — including third-ranked Northview Academy, fourth-ranked Westview, fifth-ranked Macon County, sixth-ranked Grainger, seventh-ranked Meigs County and eighth-ranked Creek Wood — are among the field.
In AA, Macon County returns from last season along with Grainger, Maplewood and Westview. Northview Academy is making its state-tournament debut.
“There’s nothing like it, that experience, especially if you can control your emotions in the first four minutes of the game,” White said.
Westview is the most experienced among the field, making its 16th state appearance. Only Westview (1996) and Meigs County (1993 and 1995) have won state titles among the AA qualifiers.
“Just about any team that’s there has a chance,” White said. “We who have been there a little more have a little better chance.
“Westview is there about every year.”
The winner of the Macon County/Covington contest will face the winner of the Thursday’s second quarterfinal between Northview Academy (32-1) and Creek Wood (29-5). Those quarterfinal winners will face off at 4 p.m. on Friday in the semifinal round.
“We just want to take nothing for granted,” Shoulders — a four-year starter who is averaging 12.5 points per game — said. “Getting to go is an amazing feeling. It’s an awesome thing. It’s like a whole other step (getting) there. It’s the state tournament. You can’t take a second off.”
