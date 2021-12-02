The Macon County Junior High teams were swept against Upperman last Monday night at home in their final games before Thanksgiving break.
The Tigerettes came close, dropping a 29-28 decision to the Lady Bees. The Tigers struggled and fell, 53-19 in the boys game.
In girls action, Macon County trailed 9-5 at the end of the first quarter, but rallied to take a 16-13 edge at halftime. The Tigerettes maintained that lead in the third period, leading 24-19. However, the Lady Bees came back in the final period, outscoring the Tigerettes 10-4 in the fourth quarter to hold on for a one-point victory.
Maggie Kelley paced Macon County with 15 points, while Chloe Solomon added five points. Kaylee Slayton and Vanessa Kirby had four points each to round out the scoring for the Tigerettes.
In the boys game, Macon County stayed close in the first half, trailing 11-5 after one quarter and 25-15 at the half. But the Tigers’ scoring went cold in the second half as they scored just four more points.
Cooper Carlisle and Branson Capps paced the Tigers with four points each. McKade Mix had three points. Matthew Wheeley, Lee Jenkins, Brennan Flowers and Braylon Marshall all had two points each for the Tigers.
Macon County Junior High will be back in action at Mt. Juliet on Thursday.
