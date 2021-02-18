The Macon County High School girls basketball team reassessed its situation after falling in the district standings with a 61-44 loss at Livingston Academy on Feb. 2.
“After the Livingston game, it motivated us to do our best and get everyone involved,” Tigerette senior forward Taylor Ward said. “That was a tough loss for us. We have beaten Livingston there several years in a row. It made us think about what we’re doing.
“The seniors, this is our last year. We know where we want to go. To do that, we had to have that shift after the Livingston game.”
That loss placed Macon County in jeapordy of dropping to third or fourth in the District 8-AA standings.
However, the seventh-ranked Tigerettes made up for that last Thursday night, clinching second place in 8-AA with a 62-57 upset of top-ranked and previously-unbeaten Upperman at Nera White Gymnasium.
“Proud of them is not the word,” Macon County head coach Larry White said of his team’s performance. “About a week and a half ago, we kind of had a come-to-Jesus meeting. We hadn’t played well. I told them that we could get up or could get gone. The whole attitude has been up since then.”
Thursday’s game was a stark contrast to the two teams’ previous meeting, a 74-44 win for the Lady Bees on Jan. 19.
“I told Kailyn (Thompson, one of the team’s assistant coaches) that we were as ready to play tonight as I’ve ever seen us,” White said. “Everybody was locked in. We had a great defensive plan, but our offense was locked in. We moved the ball. The half-court trap that they did, we did a good job of attacking it. We did a great job of handling the ball.”
Upperman entered last Thursday’s contest winning its first 13 district contests by an average of more than 33 points per game. Of those games, the Lady Bees’ closest was their district opener, a 54-38 win over York Institute.
“That’s a great win,” White said. “They’ve been the best all year. They’ve been ranked No. 1 all year. A lot of people didn’t think they were beatable.”
The District 8-AA rivals have met 14 times over the last four seasons, with each program winning seven times. Prior to the two teams’ contest earlier this season, Macon County had won six consecutive games against Upperman, which had a 15-game winning streak against the Tigerettes prior to that.
“We have so much respect for them,” Ward said. “We know that our rivalry with them is one of the best in high-school sports. We know where they’ve been. We know we’re getting their best shot every time we play them, and they know they’re getting the best from us.”
A back-and-forth first quarter concluded with Emily Ashburn and Jalynn Gregory sinking 3-pointers, and Gregory opened the second stanza with another 3-pointer for a 21-13 advantage.
However, the Lady Bees (26-1 overall, 13-1 in 8-AA) stormed back due largely to the efforts of junior point guard Brooklyn Crouch, who scored seven points in the second period (with multiple baskets coming in transition following open-court steals).
Baskets from Ward and Woodson late in the half pulled Macon County (18-5, 11-3) back to within a point (33-32) at halftime.
Upperman opened up a six-point lead late in the third quarter, but Abby Shoulders and Ward responded with baskets to trim the margin back to two points (48-46).
Ward scored six of her 13 points in the third period.
“I said, ‘You have to step up,’ ” White said. “We talked about that at halftime.
“Kailyn got in her ear. That helped.”
Ward added, “I was just being conscious (of offensive opportunities). Coach Thopmson mentioned to me to be aggressive and take the ball to the basket. I was just looking to get in there and either dump the ball off to whoever was open or to take the shot.”
Crouch’s layin with 4:16 remaining gave her squad its final lead (50-49), but layins from Shoulders and Woodson preceded Gregory’s free throws with 1:17 showing, with that 6-0 run giving the Tigerettes a five-point lead.
“We just did better at finding at the open shot and finding a better quality shot,” Ward said. “We were all motivated more to win tonight. We knew how much this meant to put us second in the district.”
Aiyana Levy sank a 3-pointer 17 seconds later to recreate a two-point margin, but Gregory made 9 of the game’s final 10 free throws to seal the win.
Gregory — who was named as a Class AA Miss Basketball finalist earlier in the day — scored a game-high 22 points, and she was joined in double figures by Ward, Shoulders (11) and Woodson (11). Woodson made all four of her field-goal attempts, and the team shot 60% from the field, made 8 of 14 3-pointers and connected on 12 of 14 free-throw attempts.
“We knew they were really good,” Ward said. “We also knew that we were also really good. We thought we could beat them.
“It feels so good. It makes us feel confident. We’re in a good spot going into the district tournament. The Macon Mob (student section) being here really helped us.”
Crouch scored a game-high 19 points, and Levy and Abigail Johnson provided 13 points each.
Fellow Miss Basketball finalist Reagan Hurst was limited to nine points — with Ward guarding her for much of the contest as her squad extensively employed a triangle-and-two defense — after Hurst poured in 30 points in the two teams’ earlier clash.
The Lady Bees shot 51% from the field but were just 4 of 17 from three-point range.
The win also assured Macon County of a berth in the regional tournament as it will earn a double bye in the first two rounds of the District 8-AA Tournament. The Tigerettes will open play in the semifinal round.
All district tournament games will be played at the higher seed’s home gym.
- The Tigerettes erupted for 33 points in the second quarter of a 60-39 win at DeKalb County two days earlier.
The two teams played in Lafayette on Jan. 15, with Macon County posting a 71-57 victory.
In the rematch, the Tigerettes led 16-6 after one period of play but extended that margin to 25 points (49-24) by halftime.
Macon County shot 48% from the field, made 5 of 8 3-pointers and was 15 of 19 at the free-throw line.
Conversely, the Lady Tigers shot just 35% from the field and connected on just 4 of 11 free-throw attempts.
Gregory made three 3-pointers and all eight of her free throws, pouring in a game-high 27 points, and Shoulders was 6 of 9 from the field and finished with 17 points and four steals.
Woodson provided seven points and six rebounds. Ward and Kaydence Walrond scored four and three points, respectively, and Ashburn provided two points and four assists.
DeKalb County senior Megan Cantrell scored a team-high 12 points, and junior teammate Kadee Ferrell provided 11 points and nine rebounds.
