The Macon County High School’s volleyball season came to an end in the regional tournament, but the foundation has been laid for another successful season next year.
The Tigerettes fell to Creekwood on Oct. 11 in the regional. Creekwood won the regional and won its sub-state game to advance to state.
“This team was very strong and had only lost one game all year long,” said Macon coach Brooke Smith. “They ended up winning the region and sub state and honestly I see Creekwood winning the state tournament this year, so we we’re matched up with a really tough team in regions.”
For Macon County, a solid nuclear returns for next season, though it loses seniors Kenna Wyatt, Ellie Coley, Cadence Carter and Allie Thompson.
“We had a great year,” coach Brooke Smith said. “The girls played hard throughout the season and accomplished a lot. I hate that it ended for us at regions, but the girls had a great year.”
Macon won the district regular-season with only one district loss, then was runner-up in the district tournament to Liberty Creek.
Thompson was named MVP of the district. Three Tigerettes made all-district — Coley, Carter and Wyatt. Macon also had three on the all-tournament team — Wyatt, Coley and Beasley.
In the season-ending regionals, Wyatt led the team with 23 digs. Carter had 66 sets, Thompson seven kills and Coley one block.
The team lost in three sets — 12-25, 10-25 and 14-25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.