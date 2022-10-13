The Macon County High School volleyball team finished second in the district tournament last week with a win over White House, following by a loss to Liberty Creek.

With the second place finish, the Tigerettes earned a spot in the regional tournament. Macon County was to play Creekwood in the first round of the event Tuesday after the Times deadline for this week’s edition.

