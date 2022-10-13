The Macon County High School volleyball team finished second in the district tournament last week with a win over White House, following by a loss to Liberty Creek.
With the second place finish, the Tigerettes earned a spot in the regional tournament. Macon County was to play Creekwood in the first round of the event Tuesday after the Times deadline for this week’s edition.
The winner of that first regional matchup was to earn a shot at the regional finals Tuesday night and a trip to the Sub-State.
To get to the regional, on Oct. 4, Macon downed White House (25-16, 24-26, 25-23, 25-21), led by Allie Thompson’s 19 kills and Ellie Coley’s 18. Greenley Clayborne and Journey Beasley had six aces. Cadence Carter had 23 assists and Kenna Wyatt had 22 digs.
Against Liberty Creek in the championship game Oct. 6, Macon fell in four sets (24-26, 14-24, 25-13, 23-25).
Thompson and Coley had 11 kills, Beasley four aces, Coley five blocks, Wyatt 29 digs and Carter 14 assists.
Thompson was named MVP of the district. Three Tigerettes made all-district — Coley, Carter and Wyatt.
Macon also had three on the all-tournament team — Wyatt, Coley and Beasley.
