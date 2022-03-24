The Macon County High School softball squad pounded out 20 hits in rolling to a 17-5, six-inning victory over visiting Stone Memorial in the Tigerettes’ season opener on March 16.
Macon County scored 15 runs over the first three frames.
Tigerette junior Macy Meador led off the bottom of the first inning with a single and scored when senior Trista Jenkins tripled off the fence in rightfield.
Jenkins scored when junior Ellie Coley grounded out, and senior Kara Case doubled in two runs later in the opening frame.
Meador singled again and scored another run in the second inning.
Later in the inning, Warner hit a three-run home run to create a 9-0 margin.
Case doubled in freshman Gianna Holden to cap the six-run inning and create a 10-run margin.
Holden and junior Cadence Carter singled in runs in the five-run third for a 15-1 lead.
Then, Mia Dyer singled in a run in the two-run fifth.
Carter, Case, Jenkins and Meador all finished with three hits, and Dyer and Holden provided two each.
Meador scored three runs, and Case, Jenkins and Warner all drove in three.
Carter homered twice as Macon County rolled past another district foe on Thursday evening, a 15-2 victory at Livingston Academy in six innings.
The Tigerettes scored in five of their six turns at-bat, leading just 4-0 before erupting for four runs in the fifth inning and seven in the sixth.
Carter’s first homer was a two-run blast in the first.
Holden singled and scored in the second before Carter led off the third inning with another home run.
Carter reached base in all four of her plate appearances, drawing two walks and scoring three runs.
Coley and Jenkins produced back-to-back doubles, igniting the fifth-inning rally.
Dyer singled in a run later in the frame.
Coley, Holden and Meador all singled in runs in the sixth.
Freshman Bailey Turner produced three of Macon County’s 14 hits, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Holden finished with two hits, scored two runs and drove in two, and Coley had two hits as well.
Case scored two runs and drove in two runs.
Coley picked up the complete-game victory, allowing two earned runs on three hits. She walked four and struck out six.
The Tigerettes played in the Spring Kick-Off on Saturday at Cookeville’s Cane Creek Sportsplex, opening play with a 6-4, five-inning win over Father Ryan.
Macon County trailed 4-2 entering the final inning before rallying for four runs.
Turner led off the fifth inning with a single and scored on Meador’s single.
Carter singled in Meador, and Warner scored thanks to an error. Carter crossed the plate thanks to another error later in the frame.
Meador scored two runs, and Jenkins provided a run-scoring double.
Kayla Frye and Coley combined on a three-hit shutout in a 4-0, five-inning win over Middle Tennessee Christian.
Frye picked up the win, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out one over 3 1/3 innings.
Coley tossed the final 1 2/3 innings to earn a save, allowing one hit while striking out two.
Case hit a solo home run in the third, and Warner’s two-run single highlighted the three-run fifth, after Addison Woodard singled in a run earlier in the frame.
The Tigerettes then suffered a 3-1, five-inning loss to Clinton.
Macon County’s lone run came in the fourth inning, when Dyer scored.
The Tigerettes finished with five hits.
Macon County concluded the weekend with a 6-4, four-inning win over Central Magnet.
The Tigerettes scored three runs in the top of the first, but the Lady Tigers responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame.
Macon County added two runs in the second inning and another in the third.
Carter and Coley hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the first to create the 3-0 lead.
Both Meador and Warner scored on a passed ball in the second inning, and Case hit her second home run of the day in the third inning.
Coley picked up the win in relief, tossing two innings of three-hit softball, allowing one walk while striking out three.
The Tigerettes improved to 5-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.