The Macon County High School girls basketball team really came together at the state tournament.
However, in the end, Allye Morgan got left out on her own island.
Then, the Tigerettes’ senior manager got screamed at as she continued her work for the team.
“Coach (Larry) White came up to me before the game, and he told me there was only going to be one person allowed to go get the gold ball (the state championship trophy),” Morgan said. “He was like, ‘I chose you to go get the ball.’ I was like, ‘Ok.’ It really took me by surprise. I never thought I’d get to go get it. Then, we won. I went and got it. It was an excellent feeling. It was awesome.”
Morgan accepted the trophy, posed for photographs and then took it back to a team full of screaming, celebratory young ladies.
“All the girls were super excited that I got to go get it … that I was the one,” Morgan said.
Morgan was the first person in the history of the program to do that.
Coming back ... and coming inJust one … it’s the first one for the program … the first state championship.
“I’m super happy that we could bring home the first gold ball in Macon County,” Tigerette senior forward Saranda Woodson said. “It’s really awesome to be a part of an amazing team and an amazing group of girls.”
Though she was often in the stands, classmate Taylor Ward wasn’t on the team a year ago, taking a year off after playing as a freshman and sophomore before returning for her senior season.
“I wasn’t a part of the team last year, but it means so much to be able to bring it back and just honor the seniors that didn’t get a chance to play in that game last year,” Ward said.
Ward and Woodson — along with fellow senior Emily Ashburn — were considered the perfect complements to senior guards and four-year starters Jalynn Gregory and Abby Shoulders.
Down the home stretch, Ward and Woodson picked up their play.
Ward — who entered the state tournament averaging 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game — provided 10 points and six rebounds per game in the state tournament, making 11 of 17 field-goal attempts and hitting two 3-pointers in the third quarter of the championship game (the second of which fell with Macon County facing its largest deficit, 33-27).
“I wanted it more than anything, and I knew the other seniors and everyone on the team did,” Ward said. “I knew I had to step up so that we could have this.”
Woodson entered the state tournament averaging 7.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest. At the state, she made 11 of her 14 field-goal attempts and averaged 9.3 points and 9 rebounds per contest (including a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds in the team’s semifinal win over Northview Academy) and also drawing numerous offensive fouls against the opposing teams.
“We knew that coming closer to end of the district that we had to kick it in gear, because if you lose, you go home,” Woodson said. “We didn’t want to go home. We just kicked it into gear, both of us (including Ward). We knew what we had to do and what we had to bring to the team in order to win. So, that’s what we’ve done.”
What if Woodson hadn’t transferred to Macon County after playing two seasons at Watertown High?
We’ll never know.
What if Ward hadn’t returned for her senior season?
We’ll never know.
A bad timeoutLike Ward, White knows what it’s like to take a year off.
It wasn’t a pleasant experience.
He spent his first 36 seasons as a high-school head coach at Red Boiling Springs.
And coaching at Macon County High didn’t seem to be in the realm of possibility.
“My wife, she played basketball at Red Boiling Springs, went to the state tournament,” White said. “She comes to all of them (the games).
“The Macon job came open after we’d been married probably 15 years, and I hadn’t said a word about the job. I walked in the house, and she’s sitting there. I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ She said, ‘I’ll tell you one (darn) thing … if you take that Macon County job, I’m divorcing you.’ That ended. My son (Dexter White) was about to be in Kindergarten. He’s sitting up there on the steps, and he says, ‘Mom even said a dirty word dad, and you better listen.’ ”
However, after Larry White resigned at Red Boiling Springs, Jennie White was singing a different tune after her husband was on the sidelines for the 2014-15 campaign.
“The year I retired was awful,” White said. “She was waiting for me (at home) and said, ‘I don’t care where you get a job … if it’s Macon County … I can’t stand to live with you, and nobody wants to be around you.’
“I’ve said many times that coaching basketball is just like being on dope … you can’t live without it.’ ”
Six years later, White has helped the school that he graduated from to its first state title in girls basketball.
“It is sweet, getting it for my alma mater,” White said. “If you can turn my wife, Jennie White, blue and white, you have really (done something) … she has done that. That was a hard thing for her to do.”
In six seasons, he has compiled a 153-51 record in leading the Tigerettes and five consecuctive state-tournament appearances.
“It’s a dream come true for me,” White said. “After I retired that one year, I just thought, ‘Well, you’re not ever going to get one (a state title).’ The job came open at Macon. It’s been a blessing to be there.
“The good Lord has been with this team all year long. We’ve stuck together the whole year. I wish I could explain the emotions I feel right now. It’s one of the greatest feelings in the world that I’ve had so far. It is the greatest feeling in coaching. My team deserves all the credit. Whatever we tried to do, they did their best to do it.”
Letting the past be passedDespite all of the success, there have been many ups and downs in the chase for the gold ball.
In 2018, which was the current senior class’ freshman season, Macon County suffered a 64-62, overtime loss to Upperman in the state championship game.
On the final possession of regulation in that game, Gregory dribbled to the basket but was smothered, and she slung the ball over to teammate Marah King, whose shot was blocked. The ball bounced out to Shoulders, who was beyond the three-point line. Her desperation 3-pointer in the final second resulted in a foul by Class AA Miss Basketball Akira Levy — her fourth foul — and awarded Shoulders three free throws with three-tenths of a second remaining.
Shoulders made the first free throw to tie the contest, but she missed the second free throw, with both teams running off of the line and toward their respective benches after that. Lady Bees’ head coach McWilliams came to midcourt to address the officials at that time, as did White moments later.
After the officials discussed the situation, they sent both teams back to the free-throw line for the third free throw.
However, Shoulders’ free throw hit off the back rim, and Upperman grabbed the defensive rebound to send the game into overtime.
White spoke of that ending after this year’s championship game.
“We don’t talk about that game much,” White said. “After we lost, Abby was put into the worst situation in the world.
“(Middle Tennessee State University head women’s basketball coach) Rick Insell sent me a text. It said, ‘Larry, your team will have great things happen, and it will happen before Abby Shoulders leaves.’ I’ve never told her that either. He must be prophet. He’s a good friend and a good basketball coach. He said, ‘Larry, they work too hard. You’ll get what you want.’ ”
Shoulders helped give them what they wanted. In the 2021 state tournament, the 5-foot-2 — or as White says, probably 5-foot-1 — guard made 25 of 26 free-throw attempts, repeatedly penetrating to the basket to draw fouls and then protecting the basketball in late-game situations as teams were forced to foul.
Even after the 2018 disappointment, in 2019, the Tigerettes looked as if they had a shot to win it again but lost to eventual state champion Cheatham County in the semifinals.
What if the COVID-19 pandemic would not have placed a pause on our lives and an abrupt end to the 2020 girls state basketball tournament? Would Macon County be the back-to-back state champion right now?
We’ll never know.
Constant chatterHowever, there was much discussion regarding that at the 2021 state tournament, and not just from the Tigerette supporters.
In fact, Grainger senior forward Lauren Longmire was among the contingent that thought that Macon County was destined to capture its first gold ball one year earlier.
“Last year, we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, look at them (Macon County)’ … and sophomore year,” Longmire said. “I can remember being like, ‘Oh, it’s Macon County. They are going to win it all.’ I believe that if that thing kept going (last year’s state tournament) that Macon County was going to win it.”
That team was ranked No. 1 in the state and had won 30 consecuctive games, led by Class AA Miss Basketball winner Keeley Carter and Gregory, a Miss Basketball finalist this season.
It’s business was unfinished.
“I told the coaches that I would probably commit suicide,” White said of his response after the tournament was initially postponed before being canceled. “They kept me on suicide watch for six months by the way.”
Shoulders added, “It was heartbreaking last year that we didn’t get to finish the season, because we knew we had a really good chance of winning it. I just wish we could have finished it out with them (the four senior players who graduated in 2020) and have two more games with them.”
What if those final two games had been played?
We’ll never know.
Dispelling the doubtersIt seemed as if expectations were tempered entering the 2020-21 campaign … at least the team sensed that.
“I feel like a lot of people doubted us,” Gregory said. “A bunch of people in our community did, just because they’re used to seeing Keeley (Carter), Jamie (Ashburn), Marah (King) and K.K. (Mix) being out there. Losing all of them were big pieces, but once we started getting going, their confidence (in us) grew.
“Then, we kind of went through that dry spell (losing four of six games in January), and they kind of went back to, ‘Well, I don’t know if they’ll make it.’ Then, we kind of picked it back up.”
White added, “In the community (before the season began), people would come up and say, ‘What do you think? Y’all aren’t going to be near as good.’ I’d say, ‘We’re going to be good … we’re going to be good … you wait and see.’ When you have the type of guards we have and the people to step in … I really did. I thought we had a chance to do this.”
Yet, isn’t it human nature to always want more?
While the Bible speaks of how that humans should be striving towards a contented existence, we often think of what might have been … we ask, “What if?”
This time a year ago, the glimmer of hope for completing the suspended state tournament was gradually fading.
Even this season, restricted attendance and limited seating capacity didn’t leave some fans with an opportunity to support their team as they had in the past.
What we are left with now is assessment?
Did the COVID-19 pandemic result in society being more appreciative of the freedoms that we are blessed with?
Early returns indicate that appreciation is in fact the case.
Will that sense of appreciation remain? Or will it fade as time passes and we gradually place the COVID-19 pandemic into the rear view of our memory?
Regardless, even amidst all of the inconveniences, White is appreciative of how it has played out.
In a sense though, he even jokingly asks, what if.
“I had done just about everything else in the realm of coaching,” White said. “I’ve been on my knees many times … He (God) really blessed me well.
“I’m glad we did finally get here. Maybe if I’d have lived a better life, we’d have gotten more. I don’t know.”
This senior class leaves the program as the winningest group in school history, eclipsing last year’s senior group after achieving its 118th win against Grainger.
However, White is looking forward to the tall task that lies ahead as the team replaces all five senior starters.
“It’s going to be a real challenge, but we have a great freshman class coming in,” White said. “We also have a great sixth-grade group. But now, look, I don’t know if I’ll be there long enough for the sixth-graders.
“As long as my health stays good … and it has … these guys make me young.”
White turns 69 on July 9, and despite a few rumors, he’s not taking another year off … at least not yet.
“I’m not going to quit,” White said. “There’s a lot of talk about that.
“My grandson (Dalton Hudson) is still in high school. He’s a freshman. I’m going to be at the games, and I still love to coach.”
