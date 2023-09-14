The Macon County Youth Football, Cheerleading and Flag Football League opened its 28th season last Saturday.
The season began with all six of the flag teams competing.
In the first tackle football game of the day, two of the 6-9-year-old teams kicked off the regular season, with the Lil Titans rolling to a 28-0 win over the Lil Vols.
For the Titans, Brylen Lee had 126 yards and a touchdown. Nickolas Carter had 94 yards rushing and three tackles. Noah Key had 40 yards rushing and a touchdown. Levi King had 20 yards rushing, one touchdown and three tackles. Easton Law had 10 yards rushing, a touchdown and seven tackles. Bryson Porter and Dash Crabtree had four tackles each, and Nolan Suddarth and Levi Wix had three tackles each.
The second game was also in the 6-9-year-old division, with the Lil’ Tigers defeating the Lil’ Patriots, 14-0.
The third game was in the 10-12-year-old division, with the Big Titans defeating the Big Tigers, 36-0, and in that same age group, the Cowboys claimed a 38-6 victory over the Big Patriots.
Our 3rd game was a 10-12 division game and had the Big Titans winning over the Big Tigers 36-0.
Our 4th and final game was a 10-12 division game and had the Cowboys winning over the Big Patriots 38-6.
— Submitted
