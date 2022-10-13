Our fourth week of football started off this past Saturday with another gorgeous, fall day for football games and cheerleading. The weather was nice — sunny and clear blue skies, with some crispness and a felling of fall in the air.
Our day started off with all four of our flag teams as we had the Orange team playing the Red team and the Black team playing the Royal team. It seems like everyone enjoyed themselves in their games as I saw several touchdowns being made and lots of excited players.
We did have a little hiccup for our tackle games. Ffor the first time in 28 years, we had a mix-up on our schedule and our referees thought we were off this Saturday for fall break instead of next week. We had three young men to step up and help us out though, and we would like to say a big thank you to them. If they had not done this, we would have had to cancel the games for the day. So a heartfelt thank you to Ty Lowhorn, Tyler Gregory and Bradley Crawford for stepping up big for us.
In our first tackle game of the day, our 6-8 division had the White Tigers defeating the Lil Vols 30-0. For the Vols, Jacob Schafer had 20 yards and four tackles; Hayden Gross had 10 yards; Noah Harris had four tackles; William Snyder had three tackles; Haygen Gross had two tackles and Easton Shipley had one. There were no stats available for the Tigers.
Our second game was a 6-8 division game and had the Lil Tigers winning over the Patriots 36-0. There were no stats available for either team.
Our third game was also a 9-12 division game and had the Cowboys defeating the Big Vols 44-0. There were no stats available for either team.
Our fourth and final game was a 9-12 division game and had the Big Tigers winning over the RBS Bulldogs 12-6. For the Tigers, Colten Barlow had 130 yards rushing, two TD’s and a tackle; Bentley Gregory had 45 yards, three tackles and an interception; Ace Meador had five tackles; Bryson Bennett, Christian Adams and Jon-Luke Borders had two tackles each; Isaiah Henley, Camden Haehl and Elijah Thomas had one tackle each.
We will be off this coming Saturday, the 15th because of fall break, but we will start back up on Saturday the 22, and I would like to take this opportunity to invite everyone to come out to Pat Parker Field and watch some exciting games of football. Come on out and stay all day and show your support for these future stars of Macon County football and cheerleading! We also have Pelican’s Snoballs set up each Saturday so you can just stop by and get your favorite flavors from them as well.
Our Macon County High School Tigers will be off this Friday night as well. Then the following Friday, Oct. 21, they will travel to Smith County and take on the Owls. Everyone needs to put your blue on and travel just a short piece and support your MCHS Tigers.
Until next week, I’ll see ya in the end zone!
