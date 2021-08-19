The Macon County High School girls soccer team could have numerous freshman on the field this fall.
As a result, the Tigerettes are hoping that their more experienced players will provide the necessary leadership to guide those young players.
“We are extremely excited about our freshman class,” Macon County fourth-year head coach Terrance Pryor said. “Two years in a row in junior high, they’ve finished second in their district. They are very talented and very competitive. We have a lot of very high soccer IQ (intelligence quotient) in that group.
“We’re really excited about that freshman group. We think they have a chance to win a lot of games and could leave their mark by the time their four years are up.”
However, Pryor anticipates that there could be some growing pains early on due to the team’s inexperience.
“We definitely are expecting ups and downs playing so many freshmen,” Pryor said. “Our schedule is very tough. I’ve told them from day one that our standard and expectation is to play good people. I want our freshman group to understand — and not just them — what we expect of them and who we’re expected to play. That’s why we’re starting out the season playing Merrol Hyde (Magnet). We expect growing pains, but we also expect flashes of what’s to come.
“We understand that we’re talented, but we understnd that things may not always go our way early because of our youth. There’s going to be some challenges early as they get their feet under them. The speed (differential) from junior high to high school is considerable. We try to simulate that, but there’s nothing like getting on the field and seeing it. We’re excited, but we’re trying to temper our expectations just due to our youth.”
The team’s most experienced player is its lone senior, center midfielder Macie Dillard.
“Macie has been a leader for us in how she carries herself, how she practices and how she plays,” Pryor said. “She’s been a captain for two years. She leads by example. She leads by example in how she practices.
“She’s critical for us in terms of leadership and in terms of being a stable force for us, being someone who has played a lot of minutes. She’s playing her best as a senior. We’re excited about her. She’s the ideal team leader as a senior.”
Junior Karla Martinez — who plays select soccer for the White House Soccer Club — also brings experience to the midfield.
“Karla is someone who has just consistently improved each year,” Pryor said. “She’s a completely different player now as opposed to when she was a freshman. She loves the game. She practices by herself all the time at the rec (recreational-league) fields. She’s a captain for us this year. She’s a true left-winger, very left-footed. She’s very talented on her left foot.”
Martinez and Dillard will likely be joined in the midfield by two freshmen, Taylor Green and Valerie Kirby.
“She’s come in and been our most excited player,” Pryor said of Kirby. “She has good technical skill. She wants to grow in the game. When I think of her, I think of pace, skill and quickness. She has a chance to be special.
“We’re really excited about Valerie. She has a high soccer IQ. She has years of experience playing for White House Soccer Club. She sees the game past her age. I can talk to her about things almost as if she’s a coach. We’re really excited about her. She’s a big key for us.”
Junior Gabby Romero — who plays for Tennessee United Soccer Club — is expected to play extensively in the midfield, and sophomore Ashley Romero and freshman Madison McClard could start at forward.
Sophomores Chloe Blankenship and Paloma Barber will provide depth up top.
“Gabby is one of our engines that sort of makes our team go, sort of like Macie,” Pryor said. “I don’t know if we have anybody who wants to do as well as she does. She presses, presses and always tries to play her best and is always trying to give us her best. She’s a strong, physical player. She has good technical skills.
“Ashley has recently made Tennessee United. She’s fast. Her speed of play is really good. Her fundamentals are really good. She has a great sense of urgency. She doesn’t take any plays off. We really feel like she’s going to be a problem for people.”
Freshman Dawn Dallas is expected to anchor the back line at goalkeeper.
“She jumps off the page athletically,” Pryor said. “She has some the best hands on any girl that I’ve ever seen. She can just snag the ball. She is strong and physical. For her, it’s just getting a better understanding of her position. As she understands that, the sky is the limit for her. We’re excited about her athletic ability, her size, her height, her hands … the measurables.”
Junior Cayce Caum may be the only upperclassman to start on the back line, though sophomore K.K. Hire could factor in considerably as well.
“Cayce is a captain for us this year,” Pryor said. “She works extremely hard. She was the captain the team voted on and picked. I had named Macie and Karla (as captains), and the team picked her for the third.
“She always wants to do her best. She provides a lot of leadership for us. She’s very strong and very physical and works extremely hard.”
She could be joined on the back line by three freshmen — Daisy Caratachea, Gracey Wilmore and Claire Ramey.
“We’re three out of four on the back line, and also we have a freshman at keeper,” Pryor said of the freshmen defenders. “My biggest concern overall is how quickly can we get acclimated to the speed of the high-school game in the back. How quickly can we adjust and learn on the fly?”
District 9-AA remains the same from last season, with the exception of the departure of Springfield (which moved to Class AAA).
“Both White House teams are going to be good,” Pryor said. “We know that White House is really talented in their younger group. Heritage always reloads. Portland, this is going to be their big year. They have a lot of seniors and upperclassmen who have played a lot of minutes. We expect those three teams to be really good, and Greenbrier has some very talented forwards that concern us.
“It’s a tough district. It’s one of the toughest districts in AA. We expect the district games to be tough. That’s why we schedule the way we do out of conference. We want to see how we stack up.”
The Tigerettes — who finished with a 5-7-1 record last season, reaching the district-semifinal round for the fourth consecutive season — were slated to travel to Hendersonville to face Merrol Hyde Magnet on Tuesday before making a road trip to Gatlinburg this weekend to compete in the Smoky Mountain Cup.
Macon County opens district play with a match at Greenbrier on Sept. 7.
“Every day is to get better,” Pryor said. “Every game is a learning experience. We’ve put in something new every day at practice. The girls have really responded to that well. We have covered a lot, but we still have a long way to go.
“We want to be top four in the district, and we want to play in that semifinal game and give ourselves a chance to advance and go play for the district title. Anything after that is just icing on the cake.”
