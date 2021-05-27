Mary Lottie Eden Wims, age 79, of Franklin, died Sunday May 16, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services were Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 3 p.m. with burial to following at Greenlawn Cemetery.
A native of Simpson County, she was the daughter of the late Wheeler Wilson Eden and Bertie Frances Dowell Eden. Mary was a member of Blackjack Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Doug Wims; a sister, Gerry Groves; a brother, Earl Eden; and a grandson, Brian McCreary.
Survivors include her children, Trina Cummings (Douglas) of Bowling Green, Dale McCreary (Lisa) of Franklin and Cristy Soyars (Terry) of Franklin; four grandchildren, Russell and Asa Cummings, Brandon McCreary and Zane Soyars; and nieces and nephews, Cheryl Goodlad, Charise Grant, and Martin Groves.
Online condolences may be made at www.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.