The dream of owning a business is coming true for Logan County native Shawn McCormick, the owner and “everything guy” for B.H. James Distillers — producer of Burton James Uniquely AmericanTM Whiskey and James Lake Botanical Spirits — opening on Nov. 5th in the former Adairville Fire Department on West Gallatin Street.
The distillery’s name honors Burton Hulon “B.H.” James, Shawn’s great-grandfather. Burton James was born in Coopertown, Tenn. on July 7, 1884. “He met my great-grandmother, Estelle, as a teenager when she was shopping for ingredients at the general store where he worked in Springfield, Tenn.,” said Shawn. He added, “They began dating, eventually married, and traveled together for his baseball career but always called Estelle’s family farm in Adairville, Ky. home.”
B.H. played professional baseball from 1908 to 1919 in multiple cities, including Galveston, Texas; St. Louis, Mo.; Nashville, Tenn.; New Orleans, La.; and Austin and Waco, Texas. Shawn said, “He spent most of his career playing in the Texas League, with the last six years as the star right fielder with the Waco Navigators.” He added, “He was given the nickname Jesse James due to his ability to steal bases and his outstanding speed in catching and throwing from right field, robbing hitters of getting on base.”
Burton and Estelle had the opportunity to buy the family farm, so in 1919 he retired from baseball, and they permanently settled in Adairville. He opened and operated B.H. James Grocers from 1921 to 1939. He was highly involved in the local dark-fired tobacco industry as the Eastern Dark-Fired Tobacco Association director from 1933 until 1959. He also served as Vice President and Director of the First National Bank in Adairville from 1944 until 1959. He was elected a Logan County, Ky. Magistrate in 1931 and served until his death in January 1959.
The James Lake Botanicals name also honors a treasured piece of property once owned by the Jameses. Shawn explained, “My great-grandmother, Estelle James, loved fishing so much that she and B.H. dammed up a small natural spring on the edge of their farm to create a permanent fishing hole so Estelle could go fishing any time she liked.” Locals know the lake as James Lake, which became a favorite fishing and gathering spot for many in town after Estelle sold the lake and a small parcel of land to the Red River Fish and Game Club in 1966. Shawn said, “My great-grandmother taught me how to fish at James Lake using a bamboo fishing pole. She’d be overjoyed to know that James Lake is still a tranquil place on the outskirts of Adairville, providing happy outdoor memories for many.” The lake is still owned and maintained by the club today.
A career in the food industry creating new products, along with a handful of degrees, more than qualifies Shawn for his future as a distiller. He said, “Growing up, I always enjoyed cooking, but I didn’t know what I wanted to do for a career. I went to Johnson & Wales University and received degrees in Culinary Arts and Foodservice Management. While looking for a career as graduation approached, I contacted food companies to get a job developing new food products. Unfortunately, I learned a Food Science degree was necessary but didn’t know what that was or where to obtain one.” As luck would have it, a chance encounter with a customer years later, Shawn became familiar with the University of Georgia campus while earning the coveted degree.
He added, “You might ask, is being a Food Scientist fun? Yes! I worked on breakfast cereal, processed cheese, natural cheese, ranch dressing, BBQ sauce, Dijon mustard, frozen macaroni & cheese, gummies, steak sauce, pudding, nacho cheese sauce, and several other products.” While creating new food products was fun, Shawn held to his dream of owning a business focused on food and hospitality — if he could decide what that business would be.
“In October 2012, I decided to explore my home state of Kentucky, where I technically never lived since my father’s career was with the U.S. Army, and we were always moving around,” said Shawn. He continued, “The last four days of the trip included visiting ten distilleries on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and purchasing 55 bottles of Bourbon.” While touring the distilleries, inspiration struck!
Shawn said, “I thought at the time that this distilling stuff didn’t look that hard, and decided this was the business I wanted to start.” And thus, his journey to becoming a distiller began, and the realization that it isn’t as simple as it looks set in.
“In December 2013, I attended a distillery class at Koval Distillery, only five blocks from my home in Chicago, Ill. After that class, I told a good friend that I planned to start a distillery, and if I can get two Food Science degrees — a Bachelor’s and a Master’s — in five years, I can learn how to distill in five.’ ” He continued, “It’s been over eight and a half years since then.” Shawn attended his second distillery class in 2014 at MB Roland in Pembroke, Ky., and a third at Kentucky Artisan Distillery in Crestwood, Ky. to help develop his business plans.
After the second class, Shawn incorporated his business, MickBourbon, LLC — which is now DBA: B.H. James Distillers. He then met with Adairville Mayor Donna Blake to learn if she and Adairville would be in support of a distillery in the town. “She and all of Adairville have been highly supportive!” said Shawn. They were so supportive that Adairville voted to go wet to support a future distillery in 2017.
Five years later, the distillery is slowly coming to life. B.H. James Distillers anticipates launching two brands in the Summer of 2023 — Burton James Uniquely American Whiskey and James Lake Botanical Spirits. Phase 1 construction in the old fire station is complete, and bottling operations began earlier this summer. Shawn plans to start distilling very late in 2022 or Winter 2023.
Each Burton JamesTM Uniquely AmericanTM Whiskey batch comprises three to five hand-selected barrels of premium American Whiskey. “With patience and skill, these prized barres are married to create a unique and delightful expression of American Whiskey. Our one-of-a-kind batches are released in limited quantities three to four times a year,” said Shawn.
“We’re producing small batches of Uniquely AmericanTM Whiskey, no more than 250 gallons at one time, that provide variety but still have a B.H. James “house” profile. Since the journey of getting from dream to bottle has been long for us, a few other brands with similar offerings made it to market, and we look forward to joining them to give consumers many delicious options. We plan to eventually offer a Bourbon or Rye, especially when we come across a fantastic one-of-a-kind barrel, and to offer them as a single-barrel expression.” said Shawn.
But is the whiskey any good? “We think so!” said the entrepreneur. But why whiskey and not bourbon? “Very early in the business planning process, I realized I would need well-aged whiskey available to sell while distilling my own and allowing it to age to perfection,” said Shawn. He continued, “When thinking about what whiskey to source and how to differentiate my whiskey from others, I decided I would like to blend unique American whiskies to craft one-of-a-kind expressions — similar to creating Scottish, Irish and Canadian whiskies.” But let’s not forget about the botanical spirits!
James Lake Botanical Spirits are skillfully crafted using only all-natural ingredients. “Our authentically fresh-tasting and aromatic vodkas are created by infusing premium botanical essence into fine neutral spirits distilled from American corn. Our range of premium flavored vodkas are refreshing when mixed over ice and with seltzer in a tall glass or goblet, said Shawn. He added, “The Botanical Spirits will enhance all your favorite cocktails and make you fall in love with them again. Our passion is crafting fine American spirits as crisp and natural as the spring waters still feeding James Lake.” Quality whiskey and vodka won’t be the only goals at B.H. James Distillery.
“You may notice tiny air bubbles, minor imperfections, or maybe a slight tint to the glass. These characteristics are because the bottles use 100% recycled glass content as the primary raw material!” said Shawn. He continued, “Our bottles are perfectly imperfect on purpose! The glass is infinitely recyclable and highly sustainable.”
Shawn said, “Besides starting our business using a 100% recycled glass bottle, we will try our best to incorporate sustainable practices whenever possible. Since we’re just starting up, there’s nothing to report, but as we grow, we will provide updates on what we’re doing. Feel free to contact us and ask how we’re doing!”
When asked about his dream becoming a reality, Shawn said, “One hundred years after B.H. and Estelle moved back to Adairville, I had the opportunity to buy the old Adairville City Fire Station as the location to start my distillery. I honestly couldn’t be more excited to come home and become part of the Adairville community, where my family has such strong roots. We look forward to welcoming visitors as soon as we possibly can!”
Shawn would like to give a very special thanks to his late parents, Mike and Lucy McCormick, and his sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Pat Suiter of Russellville. Their continued love and support proved invaluable as he pursued his passion. He also thanks his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends for their support throughout his journey in realizing his dreams of starting his own distillery business.
The Logan County Chamber and the South Logan Chamber of Commerce are holding a joint ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Legal-aged visitors during the grand opening can sample and purchase the botanicals from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.