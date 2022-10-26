Mildred Marie Foust, 73, of Portland, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at her home.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at 4 p.m. with Bro. David Harper officiating. Visitation began on Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Arrangements by Wilkinson Wiseman Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.