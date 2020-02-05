Millions of children across the world are struggling in poverty, but an estimated 250 will have a chance to break the cycle thanks to the Mt. Juliet community.
Compassion International, a nonprofit child development ministry, visited First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet over the weekend and inspired dozens to sponsor children after walking through the interactive Compassion Experience.
“Sponsorships for these kids take care of their physical needs, social development and more,” Compassion representative Katy Engel said. “It’s a monthly donation that lasts as long as they’re going through our program. They also exchange letters with their sponsors, which helps them know that they’re loved and seen and to grow on a spiritual level.”
The organization partners with local churches in 25 countries that run child development centers for sponsored children. Children involved receive services like educational assistance, vocational programs and health care to position them for better opportunities in life.
“We pay for them to go to school, if they have to buy books we’ll pay for that, and serve three to four healthy meals a week,” Compassion’s Southeast Regional Manager for Church Relations Scott Limerick said. “Whether it’s in Mt. Juliet, West Virginia or a developing country, you can’t help people in need when you stay in your comfort zone.”
Pastor Phillip Dunn of First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet discovered Compassion when he left his own comfort zone for a pastor’s mission trip, and decided to partner with the organization for the weekend event.
Compassion Experience shares the stories of children who attended the organization’s development centers and found success despite their hardships. Attendees travelled through a series of rooms depicting those struggles while listening to testimony from the people who lived them.
“You can see, hear, touch and feel different parts of the experience people have living in these places,” Compassion representatives Mackenzie David said. “A lot of it is audiovisual, and there are different prompts in some of the rooms. Some of our stories also use virtual reality.”
Two stories were available for the Mt. Juliet event, one about a boy named Jonathan from the Dominican Republic and another focused on a girl named Kiwi from the Philippines.
Jonathan dealt with feelings of abandonment when his absentee father called him a “mistake,” and struggled with the pressure to join a local street gang in order to provide for his mother. Kiwi worried about having to work as an indentured servant instead of attending college, and her home life was marked by her mother’s thoughts of leaving the family, father’s alcoholism and floods sweeping trash and sewage into their home.
However, both children received sponsorships through Compassion and were able to leverage the opportunities afforded them at the center to reach their personal goals. Amanda Austin, who attends First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet, was inspired to sponsor a child from Nicaragua after learning about the program.
“Everything the story was talking about was pretty true to life,” she said. “I’ve been to the Dominican Republic and it was very accurate, and I like that it was narrated in the child’s voice so you feel more of a connection to what’s going on.”
Austin attended the event with her daughter Addy Grace, and they chose a student closer in age to her so the two can have that connection when exchanging letters.
“The older children seem to struggle more sometimes by losing their sponsors,” Austin said. “I felt like we were led to do this, because the good Lord has blessed us in many ways. I also like the writing aspect of it, bringing back the old pen pal exchange and helping form a connection.”
Julie York, another member of First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet, hopes to sponsor a child in the future after hearing stories about the program.
“I think it’s interesting to see a child growing up in those conditions and learning what the love of Christ can do for them,” she said. “For my children, it helps them understand there are kids in other countries who live differently than we do in the U.S., and I hope it helps them appreciate the things they have and treat people with compassion.”
Limerick said families with children are often the most affected by getting involved with Compassion, and he plans for the organization to return to Mt. Juliet in the future.
“We want the people in the communities where we go to be shocked initially by the stories,” he said. “Our research shows that most of the families who rescue a child get involved with ministerial service and working with people in need in a way they never have before, so if we’re talking about the community rescuing 250 kids the real number is more like 700. Your family is going to be rescued right back.”
