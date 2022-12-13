The Mt. Juliet Public Works Department detailed the Western Connector road project to more than 100 residents in a public hearing held at Charlie Daniels Park last Tuesday.
City officials went over several forms to connect Central Pike on Mt. Juliet’s southwest side and Lebanon Road on the northwest edge.
City officials said that a future westside connector would help mitigate traffic and could also be a catalyst to a future Central Pike interchange at Interstate 40.
The preliminary design phase for the Central Pike interchange has been funded as a Tennessee Department of Transportation project, but a timeline leading to completion is still tentative.
During the public hearing, Gresham Smith — a Nashville-based architecture and engineering firm and the developers for the Western Connector project — encouraged residents to provide input on options for alignments in this development.
Patrick Fiveash, Gresham-Smith’s senior transportation engineer, said that they wanted to make sure the project was not just for vehicles, and that it would be a multimodal connection. Fiveash said that the Western Connector would have a three-lane road section, three 12-foot travel lanes, six-foot buffers, a six-foot sidewalk on one side of the road, and a shared-use path on the other side of the road for the project’s urban section.
Fiveash added that they can use two 12-foot travel lanes, a four-foot shoulder, and a grass swell for the project’s rural section.
“We want to make sure the development is open for everybody,” said Fiveash.
Fiveash also went over an overview of the project’s alignments.
He said that they could potentially connect from Lebanon Road to Central Pike, and it does not to have be a continuous alignment.
“We are just looking at a way to be able to move traffic safely and to move people safely,” said Fiveash.
The project’s northern alignment would use South Greenhill Road or Tate Lane, and Fiveash also indicated that they could connect from Chandler Road to Old Lebanon Dirt Road for the project’s southern alignment.
“We want to make sure that connections to Central Pike and Lebanon Road will be easier for Mt. Juliet residents,” said Fiveash.
Many residents provided annotations and drawings on the city’s road map to address issues surrounding traffic and future housing developments.
Rebecca Walker was among those residents as she wrote on a post-it note that the city plans to develop 60 additional new homes for the Highlands at Hickory Hills, a townhouse complex, on Devonshire Drive.
Walker, who lives in the Willoughby Station subdivision, said that there are already a lot of residents who live on Hickory Hills and use the amenities of her neighborhood, and she feels that any future connection near that subdivision would cause neighborhoods like Willoughby Station to overflow.
Resident David Hamilton was also concerned that using John Wright Road for the project’s southern alignment would worsen the traffic there.
Hamilton, who lived on John Wright Road for more than six years, said that the connection would change the dynamics of a street that was quiet and peaceful to him.
