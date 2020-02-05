The city of Mt. Juliet recently unanimously passed an amendment to the municipal personnel manual to let city employees carry firearms to work, liability concerns notwithstanding.
The Workplace Violence and Harassment ordinance amends Section 9.7 of the Personnel Manual to remove a statement that previously read, “All weapons, and other dangerous or hazardous devices or substances are prohibited from City of Mt. Juliet property, unless in the control of law enforcement or emergency personnel or pursuant for the provisions of TCA 39-17-1313.”
It replaces that content with language that distinguishes handguns from other potential weapons as defined by Tennessee Code so long as those handguns are concealed and carried by employees licensed to carry. It also outlines how the city is to deal with various types of exposures of otherwise concealed handguns, differentiating between exposure with intent to intimidate and accidental exposure for example.
The amendment, sponsored by Commissioner Art Giles, was first proposed in 2013 as one of his earliest actions. Just before the vote was taken Jan. 27, Giles commented on the seven-year journey to its approval, which spanned most of his incumbency to date.
“Before we vote on this, the remark tonight about sausage” — Giles began, referring to Commissioner Ray Justice’s earlier comment about what it’s like to see the sausage get made, so to speak, in any field — “which I can’t stand sausage, but anyway, many times it does take a long time, and this commission — we’ve interacted for all of these years. I presented this and sponsored this in 2013. This is 2020. We’ve worked with attorneys; we’ve worked with the carrier that does our insurance for the state, et cetera, et cetera. It’s a relief to see. It’s not voted on, but I hope that y’all feel the same way I do.”
It last came before the Board of Commissioners in October, but the board deferred to address liability issues. Giles prolonged the delay to workshop the amendment’s language with consultation from Public Entity Partners, the city’s insurance carrier.
One of the issues they worked to address was whether the city’s policy would get more expensive if employees of the city at certain levels or in certain positions were to violate the city personnel code affected by this ordinance.
“This in no way impacts our insurance” in terms of policy expense according to Vice Mayor James Maness. “For example, an employee carrying that had the equivalent training of a judge or this, that and the other — insurance liability costs for the city per employee would go up by ‘x’ amount — that’s no longer on the table.”
In September, an email from PEP to City Recorder Sheila Luckett informed the board that recent changes to state law led PEP to change their position on hypothetical circumstances they once maintained would increase the city’s liability.
The letter described a sort of unintended, legal trap by state law that prohibiting city employees from carrying at work would increase liability and that authorizing them to carry would have the same effect. Since then, though, state laws have changed, and PEP’s September email cited this as the reason why their “current position is that we no longer need to ask about carry permission. Therefore, we will not make any additional charges.”
