MT. JULIET
GOLDEN BEARSAug. 20 Gallatin
Aug. 27 Maplewood
Sept. 3 at Hunters Lane
Sept. 10 at Warren County
Sept. 17 at White County
Sept. 24 Wilson Central
Sept. 30 Station Camp
Oct. 8 at Lebanon
Oct. 22 Hillsboro
Oct. 29 Green Hill
Region 5-5A game
GREEN HILL HAWKSAug. 20 Siegel
Aug. 27 at Kenwood
Sept. 3 at Wilson Central
Sept. 10 Columbia
Sept. 17 at Hillsboro
Sept. 24 White County
Oct. 1 East Nashville
Oct. 8 Hunters Lane
Oct. 22 Station Camp
Oct. 29 at Mt. Juliet
Region 5-5A game
WILSON
CENTRAL WILDCATSAug. 20 at Rossview
Aug. 27 Lebanon
Sept. 3 Green Hill
Sept. 10 at Springfield
Sept. 17 Hunters Lane
Sept. 24 at Mt. Juliet
Oct. 1 at White County
Oct. 8 at Station Camp
Oct. 22 Stewarts Creek
Oct. 29 Hillsboro
Region 5-5A game
MT. JULIET
CHRISTIAN SAINTSAug. 20 TBA
Aug. 27 Friendship Christian
Sept. 3 Bell Buckle Webb
Sept. 10 Middle Tennessee Christian
Sept. 17 at Franklin Grace Christian
Sept. 24 at Grace Baptist
Oct. 1 Columbia Academy
Oct. 15 at Donelson Christian
Oct. 22 at Nashville Christian
Oct. 29 Clarksville Academy
Middle Region game
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN COMMANDERS
Aug. 20 Trousdale County
Aug. 27 at Mt. Juliet Christian
Sept. 3 at Donelson Christian
Sept. 10 at Franklin Grace Christian
Sept. 17 King’s Academy
Sept. 24 Maplewood
Oct. 1 Bell Buckle Webb
Oct. 15 at Grace Baptist
Oct. 22 Lakeway Christian
Oct. 29 at Middle Tennessee Christian
East Region game
LEBANON BLUE DEVILSAug. 20 Antioch
Aug. 27 at Wilson Central
Sept. 3 at Cookeville
Sept. 10 at Siegel
Sept. 17. Coffee County
Sept. 24 at Lincoln County
Oct. 1 Shelbyville
Oct. 8 Mt. Juliet
Oct. 22 Gallatin
Oct. 29 at Warren County
Region 3-6A game
WATERTOWN
PURPLE TIGERSAug. 20 at Fayetteville
Aug. 27 Gordonsville
Sept. 3 Westmoreland
Sept. 10 DeKalb County
Sept. 17 at Whites Creek
Sept. 24 at Upperman
Oct. 1 East Robertson
Oct. 8 Harpeth
Oct. 22 at Livingston Academy
Oct. 29 at Trousdale County
Region 4-2A game
