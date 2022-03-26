A staff member at Rosewood Youth Academy is under investigation for his role in a pursuit that led four juveniles away from the Nashville-based facility and into Wilson County last weekend, before they wrecked a vehicle in the yard of a Mt. Juliet home. Authorities impounded his vehicle after evidence of a firearm surfaced during their preliminary investigation.
The four juveniles were able to escape from Rosewood in another employee’s vehicle after reportedly overpowering a guard. They traveled from Stewarts Ferry Pike, moving 10 miles east on Interstate 40, exiting the highway at Beckwith Road, where they proceeded south. Shortly after, reports from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) indicate that the driver “failed to navigate a right-hand turn and crashed into a resident’s yard.”
Following the wreck, the four juveniles exited the vehicle and took off on foot. The detention officer was able to catch one of them.
Thanks to video captured by the homeowner’s security surveillance system, the wreck and ensuing pursuit was caught on tape. According to the incident report, in the video, the vehicle “enters the edge of the property, knocks over a fence, hits a rock and spins before it flips onto its top.”
The report states that in the video, while the occupants were running away, audible yells of “get down,” and “don’t run, stop,” and a gunshot can be heard. Following discovery of the possibility of a firearm present at the scene, deputies questioned the Rosewood employee, who subsequently denied having a weapon on him.
Reports indicate that the man was patted down by deputies and had now weapons on his person. The deputies searched the man’s vehicle for a weapon, and although they did not find one, the glove compartment was locked, with the man telling them he did not have a key for it.
In the footage obtained by law enforcement, a figure dressed in the same clothes as the Rosewood employee can be seen, and the reports state that a “flash of what appears to be a muzzle from the area of his hands” can also be seen.
While the man, whose name was omitted from reports, has not been formally charged with any crime, his vehicle was impounded by the WCSO.
When WCSO deputies first arrived at the property on Beckwith Road, they found the Rosewood staffer with a detained teen, who told them they had been a passenger in the vehicle. One of the other juveniles voluntarily walked up to the scene while the officers were questioning the Rosewood employee. A third individual was found walking west on Central Pike, and the last one was taken in at an undisclosed time.
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Moore confirmed that all four juveniles are currently accounted for.
