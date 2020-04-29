POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Friday, May 1
Road Commission and Urban Type Public FacilitiesThe Wilson County Road Commission and Urban Type Public Facilities Committee will meet at 9 a.m. in the Road Commission’s conference room. Members of the public may view the meeting remotely on Charter/Spectrum 198, AT&T 99 or via livestream on twitch.tv.
