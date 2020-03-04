POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Wednesday, March 4EMA CommitteeThe Wilson County Commission’s EMA Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Thursday, March 5JECDB Executive Comm.
The Joint Economic & Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.
Lebanon Airport Commission
The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet at 4 p.m. at Lebanon Municipal Airport, located at 200 Aviation Way.
Ag Management Comm.
The Wilson County Commission’s Ag Management Committee will meet at 5 p.m. at the School Exhibits Building, located on the Wilson County Fairgrounds at 945 E. Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.
Minutes Comm.
The Wilson County Commission’s Minutes Committee will meet at 5:45 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Steering Committee
The Wilson County Commission’s Steering Committee will meet at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Budget Committee
The Wilson County Commission’s Budget Committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Friday, March 6
Road Commission and Urban Type Public Facilities Board
The Wilson County Road Commission will meet at 9 a.m. at the road commission office on 970 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon, immediately followed by a meeting of the Urban Type Public Facilities Board.
Monday, March 9
South Hartmann Drive zoning meeting
The city of Lebanon will hold a public meeting concerning South Hartmann Drive’s zoning at 4 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, March 12
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. at the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, March 16
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, March 17
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting at 11 a.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, March 23
ADA Advisory Task Force
Lebanon’s ADA Advisory Task Force will meet at 11 a.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Tuesday, March 24
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
