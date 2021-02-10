Agenda
POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Wilson County Audit Committee
The Wilson County Audit Committee will meet at 5 p.m. in Conference Room 1 of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Wilson County Commission committee meetings
Five Wilson County committees — Animal control, law enforcement, minutes, steering and budget — will meet consecutively beginning at 5 p.m. with animal control and concluding at 6:30 p.m. with budget in Conference Room of the Wilson County Courthouse.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Lebanon City Commission
The Lebanon City Commission will meet electronically at 6 p.m. Anyone who wants a Zoom invitation, can email Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will be at 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
