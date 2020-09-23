POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Monday, Sept. 28
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 2425 North Mt. Juliet Road.
ADA Advisory Task Force Committee
Lebanon’s ADA Advisory Task Force Committee will hold a regular called meeting at 11 a.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Board of Zoning Appeals
Lebanon’s Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Wilson County Industrial Development Bond Board
The Wilson County Industrial Development Bond Board will meet at 4 p.m. in the Joint Economic and Community Development Board office, located at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 207 in Lebanon.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. for a work session and at 6 p.m. for a regularly called meeting at the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
