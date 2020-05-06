POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Thursday, May 7
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a series of committee meetings beginning at 5:30 p.m. with members participating electronically and each meeting immediately following the last. Committees scheduled to meet include Education, Minutes, Steering and Budget. Citizens can view the meetings on Charter/Spectrum 198, AT&T 99 or through livestream at https://www.twitch.tv/wctv_tn.
Monday, May 11
Lebanon Special School District
The Lebanon Special School District will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m., at Winfree Bryant Middle School on 1213 Leeville Pike.
Lebanon City Council budget meeting
The Lebanon City Council will hold an electronic work session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss proposed budgets for departments related to city administration, tourism, economic development and city-owned properties like the Mitchell House and Jimmy Floyd Center. Citizens wishing to observe the work session or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on May 10.
Thursday, May 14
Lebanon City Council budget meeting
The Lebanon City Council will hold an electronic work session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss proposed budgets for departments related to law and code enforcement and emergency response services. Citizens wishing to observe the work session or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on May 13.
Saturday, May 16
Lebanon City Council budget meeting
The Lebanon City Council will hold an electronic work session at 8:30 a.m. to discuss proposed budgets for the departments related to maintenance, repairs, natural resources and finance. Citizens wishing to observe the work session or provide comments are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at mcollinsworth@lebanontn.org or 615-443-2839 ext. 2401 by 5 p.m. on May 15.
