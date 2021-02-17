Agenda

Thursday, Feb. 18

Watertown Historic Preservation Commission

The Watertown Historic Preservation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the Watertown Community Center. The meeting will be conducted electronically at https://tinyurl/com/watertowntn. For further info, contact City Hall at 615-237-3326.

Mt. Juliet Planning Commission

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

