POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Monday, June 15
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. followed by a regular called meeting at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse. Commissioners have the option to participate electronically, and the public will be allowed to attend with a maximum of 50 people in the courtroom, including commissioners and department heads.
Wilson County Steering/Minutes Committees
The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, followed by the Wilson County Minutes Committee at 6:50 p.m. Commissioners have the option to participate electronically, and the public will be allowed to attend with a maximum of 50 people in the courtroom, including commissioners and department heads.
Tuesday, June 16
Watertown Planning Commission
The Watertown Planning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. in Watertown City Hall, located at 8630 Sparta Pike.
Thursday, June 18
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Mt. Juliet City Hall, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
