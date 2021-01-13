Agenda
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Thursday, Jan. 14
Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee
The Lebanon Sidewalks, Bikes and Trails Committee will meet at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a series of committee meetings beginning at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s upstairs conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon. The Minutes, Steering and Budget Committees are scheduled to meet in that order.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a online work session at 6 p.m.
Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comment are asked to contact Mike Collinsworth at 615-443-2839 ext. 2401.
Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board
The Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Saturday, Jan. 16
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting at 11 a.m. via zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Seth Harrison at seth.harrison@lebanon.tn.org or 615-444-3647 ext. 2304.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 8630 Sparta Pike.
Friday, Jan. 22
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 10 a.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s county commission meeting room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Agenda items include a request to amend the land use for approximately 60 acres of property on Lone Oak Road from high density residential to commercial, and a request to rezone approximately 171 acres on Vesta Road and Murfreesboro Road from agricultural to rural residential. Members of the public wishing to provide comments can either attend the meeting or email comments to Georgia Baine at baineg@wilsoncountytn.gov by 3 p.m. on Jan. 20.
Monday, Jan. 25
Comprehensive Plan Subcommittee
The Lebanon Planning Commission’s Comprehensive Plan Subcommittee will meet at 10 a.m. in the Mitchell House Library, located at 106 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Kathleen Vail at 615-444-3647 ext. 2320.
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s county commission meeting room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Agenda items include a request to rezone two properties on East Division Street from residential to office commercial, and a request to rezone approximately 299 acres on Benders Ferry Road from agricultural to rural residential. Members of the public wishing to provide comments can either attend the meeting or email comments to Georgia Baine at baineg@wilsoncountytn.gov by 3 p.m. on Jan. 21.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public wishing to attend or provide comments are asked to contact Seth Harrison at seth.harrison@lebanon.tn.org or 615-444-3647 ext. 2304.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
