POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Thursday, April 2
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, April 6
Wilson County BOE
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Monday, April 13
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 Mt. Juliet Road.
Thursday, April 16
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Commission Chambers, 2425 Mt. Juliet Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.