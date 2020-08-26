POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Wilson County Election Commission
The Wilson County Election Commission will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. at the Election Commission Office, located at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Wilson County Sanitary Sewer Access Committee
The Wilson County Sanitary Sewer Access Committee will meet at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s basement conference room.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a regular called meeting at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Joint Economic and Community Development Board
The Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County’s executive committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office, located at 200 Aviation Way Suite 207 in Lebanon.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. followed by a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.