POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events.
Thursday, March 19
Lebanon Housing Authority
The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights Administrative Office, located at 49 Upton Heights, followed by commissioner training.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Monday, March 23
ADA Advisory Task Force
Lebanon’s ADA Advisory Task Force will meet at 11 a.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals
The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Tuesday, March 24
Lebanon Planning Commission
The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a regular called meeting at 5 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Thursday, March 26
Health and Educational Facilities Board
Wilson County’s Health and Educational Facilities Board will meet at 4 p.m. at the Joint Economic and Community Development Board office, located at 200 Aviation Way Suite 202 in Lebanon.
Tuesday, March 31
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Thursday, April 2
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, April 6
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Wilson County BOE Administrative and Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Thursday, April 16
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
