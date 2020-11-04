POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, Nov. 5
Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee
The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office, 200 Aviation Way, Suite 207, Lebanon.
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will hold a series of committee meetings beginning at 5 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s conference room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon. The Rules, Education, Steering, Minutes and Budget Committees are scheduled to meet in that order.
Friday, Nov. 6
Wilson County Road Commission/ Urban Type Public Facilities Board
The Wilson County Road Commission will meet at 9 a.m. at the road commission office on 970 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon, immediately followed by an Urban Type Public Facilities Board meeting.
Monday, Nov. 9
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board
The Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Monday, Nov. 16
Wilson County Commission
The Wilson County Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
Watertown City Council
The Watertown City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 8630 Sparta Pike.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals
The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 9 a.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s county commission meeting room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet Planning Commission
The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Friday, Nov. 20
Wilson County Planning Commission
The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet at 10 a.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse’s county commission meeting room, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
Monday, Nov. 23
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.