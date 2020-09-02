POLICY: Items for People’s Agenda may be submitted via email at news@lebanondemocrat.com. This is a free listing of government meetings and related events.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Joint Economic/Community Development Board
The Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County’s executive committee will meet at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office, located at 200 Aviation Way Suite 207 in Lebanon.
Wilson County Cable TV Committee
The Wilson County Cable TV Committee will meet at 6 p.m in the Wilson County Courthouse’s upstairs conference room.
Friday, Sept. 4
Wilson County Road Commission and Urban Type Public Facilities Board
The Wilson County Road Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in its office located at 970 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon, immediately followed by a meeting of the Wilson County Urban Type Public Facilities Board.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. to attend the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) Fall District Virtual Meeting. The board will also hold a regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex located on 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board
The Mt. Juliet Alcoholic Beverage Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Lebanon City Council
The Lebanon City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. in the city’s administration building, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.
Monday, Sept. 14
Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners
The Mt. Juliet Board of Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.
Lebanon Special School District
The Lebanon Special School District will hold a regular called board meeting at 5 p.m. at the district’s central office, located at 397 N. Castle Heights Ave.
CANCELLED: Wilson County Board of Education
The Wilson County Board of Education will hold a work session at 5 p.m. followed by a regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County BOE Administrative & Training Complex, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon.
